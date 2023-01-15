Flipkart sale: Smartphones you can consider buying under ₹ 20,000

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 01:13 PM IST

The Big Saving Days sale is now live on Flipkart. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone under ₹20,000, then here are 10 options that you can consider buying

1/6Vivo T1X | Vivo T1X comes with a starting price of ₹ 11,999. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

2/6Moto G72 | The smartphone is available at a discounted price of ₹ 14,999. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

3/6Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G | The smartphone is available at ₹ 16,999 onwards. It boasts of a 108MP primary camera.

4/6Poco X4 Pro 5G | The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers a 16MP camera at the front.

5/6Oppo F19 | The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and can be purchased at ₹ 14,990 onwards.