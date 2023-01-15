Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Flipkart sale: Smartphones you can consider buying under 20,000

Flipkart sale: Smartphones you can consider buying under 20,000

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 01:13 PM IST Livemint

The Big Saving Days sale is now live on Flipkart. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone under 20,000, then here are 10 options that you can consider buying

1/6Vivo T1X | Vivo T1X comes with a starting price of 11,999. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.
2/6Moto G72 | The smartphone is available at a discounted price of 14,999. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor.
3/6Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G | The smartphone is available at 16,999 onwards. It boasts of a 108MP primary camera.
4/6Poco X4 Pro 5G | The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers a 16MP camera at the front.
5/6Oppo F19 | The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and can be purchased at 14,990 onwards.
6/6Realme 10 Pro 5G | The phone’s base model is available at 18,999. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.