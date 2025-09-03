Flood fury: Daily life disrupted in Delhi; swollen rivers ravage vast areas in J&K, Punjab — monsoon mayhem in pics

15 Photos . Updated: 03 Sept 2025, 08:58 pm IST

Floods and landslides have impacted several parts of North India on Wednesday. The continuous rainfall has triggered flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and waterlogging in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Delhi. Relief efforts are underway.

1/15A man walks past the debris of residential buildings along the banks of the flooded river Tawi in Jammu on September 3, after heavy rain showers raised its water level. (AFP)

2/15Commuters wade through a flooded road in the Tailbal area of Srinagar on September 3.

3/15People wade through a flooded road in the Tailbal area of Srinagar on September 3.

4/15A flooded road in Srinagar on September 3. Heavy rain showers raised the water level of the Tawi river.

5/15Water gushes into a paddy field in the Tailbal area of Srinagar on September 3.

6/15Residential buildings along the banks of the flooded river Tawi, after heavy rain showers induced a rise in its water level in Jammu on September 3. (AFP)

7/15People wade through floodwater at Monastery market following the release of water from Hathnikund barrage, at Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Amit Sharma)

8/15People carrying essentials wade through floodwater at Monastery market following the release of water from Hathnikund barrage, at Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Amit Sharma)

9/15People wade through floodwater at Monastery market in New Delhi on Wednesday (Amit Sharma)

10/15Border Security Force personnel evacuating a child from a flood-hit area in Ferozepur district of Punjab (HT_PRINT)

11/15Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria reviews the damage caused by the Sutlej river that is overflowing due to heavy rain in the region on Tuesday. (HT_PRINT)

12/15Punjab AAP affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia during a visit to a flood-hit area at Marar village in Patti assembly constituency on Wednesday. (HT_PRINT)

13/15NDRF teams carry out rescue operations in a flood-affected area of Punjab on Tuesday. (HT_PRINT)

14/15Security personnel and others make safety arrangements amid rising water level of the Ghaggar river, in Patiala, Punjab, on Wednesday (PTI)