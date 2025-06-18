Food Network star Anne Burrell dies at 55— what we know about her net worth and cause of death

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Jun 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Share Via

Anne Burrell, celebrity chef and host of Worst Cooks in America, was found unresponsive at her home, with her death later confirmed by the Food Network.

1/6Anne Burrell, the popular TV chef known for guiding amateur cooks on hundreds of episodes of Worst Cooks in America, passed away at her home in New York on Tuesday, June 17, at the age of 55. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

2/6The Food Network, where Anne Burrell launched her television career over two decades ago, confirmed the news of her passing. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

3/6Police were dispatched to her residence shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, where they found an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead. While authorities did not officially release the woman's identity, records confirm it was Anne Burrell's address. (X)

4/6The cause of Anne Burrell's death remains unknown at this time. According to the Associated Press, medical examiners will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause. (X)

5/6Anne Burrell had an estimated net worth of $4 million, built over a successful culinary and TV career. (X)