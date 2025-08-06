France battles largest summer wildfire: 20 heartbreaking photos that capture devastation

20 Photos . Updated: 06 Aug 2025, 08:51 PM IST

Share Via

Wildfires near the French-Spanish border have devastated over 12,000 hectares, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. Firefighters are battling the largest wildfire of the summer with aerial support as homes and forests continue to be consumed by the flames.

1/20This aerial photo from Securite Civil shows wildfire smoke rising over the Mediterranean region near the Spanish border in southern France. The massive fire continues to spread across dry forests as emergency crews monitor from the skies. (AP)

2/20A water bomber is seen dropping liquid to fight a fast-moving wildfire near the French-Spanish border in southern France. Firefighters are using aerial support to slow down the blaze, which is threatening nearby towns. (AP)

3/20Another aerial view from Securite Civil captures thick smoke clouds above wildfire-hit areas near southern France’s Spanish border.The wildfire has destroyed vast land, raising alarms across the Mediterranean region. (AP)

4/20Flames race across a forest in southern France’s Mediterranean area near the Spanish border.The speed and intensity of the fire have left firefighters struggling to gain control. (AP)

5/20The once-green forest of Fontjoncouse now lies black and burnt, showing the true scale of nature’s fury (AFP)

6/20A forest near Fontjoncouse in southwestern France is fully engulfed in flames on August 6, 2025.One person has died and nine are injured as 11,000 hectares have already burned. (AFP)

7/20Wildfires have damaged or destroyed 25 homes in Aude as 1,800 firefighters work round-the-clock.Officials say it’s now the largest wildfire France has faced this summer (AFP)

8/20A Canadair plane from French civil security drops red fire retardant over forests near Fontjoncouse. Fire crews continue air and ground operations to stop the spread and protect nearby villages. (AFP)

9/20Massive flames are seen covering forests in Jonquières, southwestern France, on August 6. The fire has now affected 15 towns, killing one and leaving another person missing. (AFP)

10/20Charred vehicles lie abandoned in an area destroyed by fire near Fontjoncouse, France.The damage continues to grow as firefighters race to contain the aggressive blaze (AFP)

11/20Smoke rises from a wildfire near Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse in southwestern France.Local authorities confirm at least nine people injured and dozens of homes in ruins. (AFP)

12/20Fire engines rush toward wildfire zones near Fontjoncouse on August 6. More than 1,800 responders are actively battling what’s now France’s largest summer wildfire. (AFP)

13/20Forest flames grow uncontrollably near Fontjoncouse, as shown in this August 6 photo. Officials fear more damage as hot, windy weather fuels the fire's expansion. (AFP)

14/20A forest is engulfed in flames as a wildfire rages near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France. The wildfire has killed one person and injured nine others, scorching 11,000 hectares as firefighters work to contain the blaze, local officials said. (AFP)

15/20This house, now surrounded by ashes and debris, stands in a wildfire-hit area of Fontjoncouse. As homes burn, evacuation orders have expanded across parts of southern France. (AFP)

16/20In Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, burnt cars sit in front of a home destroyed by the wildfire.The fire began in Ribaute, burning 4,000 hectares in hours before reaching this village. (AFP)

17/20A man walks across scorched ground in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse with smoke behind him. The wildfire has affected 15 municipalities and left one person seriously injured. (AFP)

18/20Smoke continues to rise over charred land in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, southern France. The wildfire, among the worst this season, has left one person missing and widespread destruction (AFP)

19/20A helicopter drops water over flames in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse on August 6. A total of 12,000 hectares have burned in the Aude region as emergency crews fight nonstop to control the blaze. (AFP)