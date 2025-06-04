Explore
Business News/ Photos / French Open in photos: Coco Gauff stages stunning comeback, beats Madison Keys to storm into Roland Garros semi-finals

French Open in photos: Coco Gauff stages stunning comeback, beats Madison Keys to storm into Roland Garros semi-finals

8 Photos . Updated: 04 Jun 2025, 06:44 PM IST Livemint

World number 2 Coco Gauff reaches the 2025 French Open semi-finals after beating seventh seed and fellow American Madison Keys. Gauff, who has reached her third Roland Garros semi-finals, is yet to win the Grand Slam in Paris.

World number two Coco Gauff (left) beats fellow American Madison Keys to reach the semi-finals of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 4, 2025..  (AFP)

1/8World number two Coco Gauff (left) beats fellow American Madison Keys to reach the semi-finals of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 4, 2025..  (AFP)

Coco Gauff plays a forehand return to Madison Keys during their women's singles quarter-final match on day 11 of the French Open tennis tournament.  (AFP)

2/8Coco Gauff plays a forehand return to Madison Keys during their women's singles quarter-final match on day 11 of the French Open tennis tournament.  (AFP)

Coco Gauff overcame 10 double-faults and a first-set loss to beat Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 at the French Open on Wednesday, reaching the semifinals for the third time. (REUTERS)

3/8Coco Gauff overcame 10 double-faults and a first-set loss to beat Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 at the French Open on Wednesday, reaching the semifinals for the third time. (REUTERS)

Coco Gauff in action during her quarter-final match against Madison Keys of the U.S.  (REUTERS)

4/8Coco Gauff in action during her quarter-final match against Madison Keys of the U.S.  (REUTERS)

Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her women's singles quarter-final match against Madison Keys on day 11 of the French Open tennis tournament.  (AFP)

5/8Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her women's singles quarter-final match against Madison Keys on day 11 of the French Open tennis tournament.  (AFP)

Coco Gauff, a 21-year-old tennis player, became only the third American teenager to win the US Open women’s title at the age of 19. (AFP)

6/8Coco Gauff, a 21-year-old tennis player, became only the third American teenager to win the US Open women’s title at the age of 19. (AFP)

The match took place under a closed roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a drizzly, chilly day. (REUTERS)

7/8The match took place under a closed roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a drizzly, chilly day. (REUTERS)

In the French Open semi-final, Coco Gauff will face the winner of the last quarter-final between Mirra Andreeva and Lois Boisson. (REUTERS)

8/8In the French Open semi-final, Coco Gauff will face the winner of the last quarter-final between Mirra Andreeva and Lois Boisson. (REUTERS)

