French Open in photos: Coco Gauff stages stunning comeback, beats Madison Keys to storm into Roland Garros semi-finals

8 Photos . Updated: 04 Jun 2025, 06:44 PM IST

World number 2 Coco Gauff reaches the 2025 French Open semi-finals after beating seventh seed and fellow American Madison Keys. Gauff, who has reached her third Roland Garros semi-finals, is yet to win the Grand Slam in Paris.

1/8World number two Coco Gauff (left) beats fellow American Madison Keys to reach the semi-finals of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 4, 2025.. (AFP)

2/8Coco Gauff plays a forehand return to Madison Keys during their women's singles quarter-final match on day 11 of the French Open tennis tournament. (AFP)

3/8Coco Gauff overcame 10 double-faults and a first-set loss to beat Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 at the French Open on Wednesday, reaching the semifinals for the third time. (REUTERS)

4/8Coco Gauff in action during her quarter-final match against Madison Keys of the U.S. (REUTERS)

5/8Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her women's singles quarter-final match against Madison Keys on day 11 of the French Open tennis tournament. (AFP)

6/8Coco Gauff, a 21-year-old tennis player, became only the third American teenager to win the US Open women’s title at the age of 19. (AFP)

7/8The match took place under a closed roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a drizzly, chilly day. (REUTERS)