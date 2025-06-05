French Open in Pics: Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori clinch mixed doubles crown, pip US' Townsend-King pair

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won their second Grand Slam title in the mixed doubles category at Roland Garros, adding another feather to their cap. The Italian duo defeated the American pair of Taylor Townsend and Evan King in the final match.

1/6Italy's Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori had an emphatic win in the mixed doubles final match of the French Tennis Open against Taylor Townsend and Evan King of the U.S. (AFP)

2/6The title was a seventh overall in Grand Slam doubles for Errani, who already has five more women's doubles Grand Slam victories. (REUTERS)

3/6Errani and Vavassori won their second mixed doubles Grand Slam, with the first coming at the US Open last year, where they defeated Townsend and her former partner, Donald Young. (AP)

4/6Winners Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, left, and second-placed Taylor Townsend and Evan King of the US pose with their trophies after the match. (AP)

5/6The French Open mixed doubles final match took place at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AFP)