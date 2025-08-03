Explore
5 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2025, 11:08 AM IST Livemint

Friendship is the foundation of human connection, built on trust, laughter, shared memories, and unwavering support. As we celebrate Friendship Day on August 3, honouring this beautiful bond, check out five movies that memorialise the beauty, complexities, and warmth of friendship.

1/5Dil Chahta Hai: This cult classic that redefined male friendships in Indian cinema is a perfect watch this Friendship Day. It follows three inseparable college friends as life pulls them in different directions, yet their bond endures. (X)

2/5Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: This visually stunning movie, centred on a road trip, explores personal growth, healing, and friendship through the story of three friends reconnecting in Spain. (X)

3/5Rang De Basanti: More than just a movie about rebellion, it shows how strong friendships can spark purpose and change. (X)

4/5The Perks of Being a Wallflower: A poignant coming-of-age story about loneliness, acceptance, and finding friendship in the most unexpected places, this movie is the perfect watch for a quiet night out with close friends. (X)

5/5Stand by Me: A timeless classic about four boys on a journey that changes them forever, this movie is a tale of childhood bonds and growing up. (X)

