Fri Jun 20 2025 13:45:10
Business News/ Photos / From final farewells to flight disruptions: A tough week for Air India post Ahmedabad crash

From final farewells to flight disruptions: A tough week for Air India post Ahmedabad crash

9 Photos . Updated: 20 Jun 2025, 01:27 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

The June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash stands as one of the most devastating tragedies in aviation history, claiming 241 lives onboard. As the nation continues to mourn, Air India has announced the rescheduling of several flights, signalling a tough week for the airline.

The tragic Air India crash occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft collided with a hostel complex belonging to BJ Medical College. (X)

The tragic Air India crash occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft collided with a hostel complex belonging to BJ Medical College. (X)

In the recent Ahmedabad plane crash involving Air India flight AI-171, 241 of the 242 people on board tragically lost their lives.  (HT Photo )

In the recent Ahmedabad plane crash involving Air India flight AI-171, 241 of the 242 people on board tragically lost their lives.  (HT Photo )

Family members and friends gathered at Sewri Christian Cemetery to bid a final farewell to Pilot Clive Kunder, who lost his life in the Air India plane crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. (Hindustan Times)

Family members and friends gathered at Sewri Christian Cemetery to bid a final farewell to Pilot Clive Kunder, who lost his life in the Air India plane crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. (Hindustan Times)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel pays tribute to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a prayer meeting held in Gandhinagar. Rupani tragically lost his life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. (@Bhupendrapbjp)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel pays tribute to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a prayer meeting held in Gandhinagar. Rupani tragically lost his life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. (@Bhupendrapbjp)

Dombivli witnessed a heartbreaking farewell as the mortal remains of air hostess Roshni Songire, who tragically perished in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash, were laid to rest. (Pramod Tambe )

Dombivli witnessed a heartbreaking farewell as the mortal remains of air hostess Roshni Songire, who tragically perished in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash, were laid to rest. (Pramod Tambe )

Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, paid his final respects to his son with teary eyes outside their residence in Powai, Mumbai. (ANI Grab )

Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, paid his final respects to his son with teary eyes outside their residence in Powai, Mumbai. (ANI Grab )

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated in seat 11A on the ill-fated Air India flight to London, emerged as the sole survivor of the crash.  (PTI)

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated in seat 11A on the ill-fated Air India flight to London, emerged as the sole survivor of the crash.  (PTI)

Post the crash, Air India announced the cancellation of four international and four domestic flights, citing enhanced maintenance and operational reasons. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Post the crash, Air India announced the cancellation of four international and four domestic flights, citing enhanced maintenance and operational reasons. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

A passenger waits at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport after Air India’s London-bound flight from Ahmedabad, now operating under a new flight code following the June 12 crash of AI-171, was cancelled due to airline operational issues. The other affected routes include services connecting Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. (PTI)

A passenger waits at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport after Air India's London-bound flight from Ahmedabad, now operating under a new flight code following the June 12 crash of AI-171, was cancelled due to airline operational issues. The other affected routes include services connecting Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. (PTI)

