From HDFC Bank to ICICI Bank, Anand Rathi initiates coverage on 8 banks with 6 'buy' calls

8 Photos . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 05:16 PM IST

1/8Axis Bank: The brokerage has initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹ 1,185, implying an 18% potential upside. Axis Bank’s deeper foray into rural areas, focus on granularisation and agile management would drive 19% operating profit growth over FY23-25, said the brokerage. In the last few quarters, it has delivered impressive figures and displayed consistency in granularisation of its balance sheet, high NIMs of over 4%, growing customer franchisees, and profitability with a 17% RoE. Consistency in figures would drive the next leg of its rerating, it added. Despite interest-rate headwinds, more robust credit underwriting and granularisation led by tech would help sustain the RoA over FY23 -25 at 1.7%. The strong, 17%+ capital adequacy would support credit growth. (REUTERS)

2/8HDFC Bank: The brokerage has initiated coverage with a ‘hold’ call and a target price of ₹ 1,698, implying an 11% potential upside. HDFC Bank is the most valuable Indian bank in terms of m-cap and, in the past, was the gold standard for the Indian banking sector. However, the brokerage believes that it is in the midst of harmonising and reorganising, given its mammoth amalgamation with HDFC Ltd and would wait for this process to be completed. On the management transition and the merger overhang, it has a ‘hold’ call. After its merger, the bank has seen its overall RoA tree be realigned slightly lower. Adjusted for HDFC, it has built in a 16% adjusted loan CAGR over FY23-25, driven by healthy retail domestic growth across all segments. On account of excess liquidity on its balance sheet, NIM could be subdued (3.9–4%) for the next 2-3 quarters. Anand Rathi believes this should improve slightly next year. (Bloomberg)

3/8ICICI Bank: The brokerage has initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹ 1,187, implying a potential upside of 25%. ICICI Bank is at the forefront of technology and product innovation among Indian banks. A widening product suite, a conservative process-driven approach and agile management would drive 18% earnings growth over FY23-25, said the brokerage. The bank is the new gold standard in Indian banking, it added. Organic and risk-calibrated growth with technology and a process-driven approach led to its 20%+ retail loan growth over FY21-23. The brokerage expects this granularisation of its balance sheet to continue. While NIMs could compress 20-30 bps in FY24 from its all-time high deliverance, Anand Rathi believes that a strong customer franchisee and technology-led customer-acquisition model would support its best-in-class CoF.

4/8IDFC First Bank: The brokerage has initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹ 114, which implies an upside of over 25%. IDFC First has undergone the first phase of its transformation from an infra financier to a granular retail lending bank. Investment in technology and building a scalable liability franchisee would keep costs high in the near term, despite strong granular loan growth, said Anand Rathi. ‘The bank has had one of the highest growth rates in FY23 and we expect retail and SME to drive 25% loan growth over FY23-25. This and a 6%+ NIM are likely to drive robust NII growth over FY23-25,’ it predicted.

5/8Kotak Mahindra Bank: The brokerage has initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹ 2,095, implying an upside of 20%. With imminent change at the executive management level in the offing, investors will wait for the scenario to pan out before taking the plunge. A squeaky clean franchisee, however, with a strong focus on technology and meaningful subsidiary value accretion led Anand Rathi to initiate coverage with a ‘buy’. Primarily the overhang of the change in the driver’s seat has investors concerned about the continuity in DNA, strategy, and business. The brokerage noted that business heads have been at the bank for long and have been doing well, pulling the bank from a niche quality franchisee to a retail bank at scale.

6/8Bank of Baroda: The brokerage has initiated coverage with a ‘hold’ call and a target price of ₹ 224, implying an upside of 9%. Bank of Baroda has significantly improved in the last couple of years, with a stronger balance sheet, better asset quality and profitability. However, Anand Rathi expects its profitability to slightly moderate from current levels, to 1%, on lower margins and higher credit costs. The RBI recently restricted the bank’s onboarding of customers through its digital platform BoB World. The brokerage believes that if the duration of the ban is prolonged (HDFC Bank was similarly restricted, which lasted 15 months), it could curb growth in assets and liabilities. With a cleaner balance sheet, small stress pool and higher coverage, the better asset quality is expected to continue over the medium term, added the brokerage.

7/8State Bank of India: The brokerage has initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹ 701, indicating an upside of 22%. SBI’s dominant market position, best-in-class management and strong digital capabilities would enable the bank to maintain its market share while delivering healthy profitability. The brokerage sees a high visibility of 1% RoA and 16% RoE for FY24-25. Emerging unscathed from COVID is a testament to its quality franchisee and premium customer segmentation. It has factored in a 13% loan CAGR over the next two years as the slower international book would be offset by higher corporate capex and government spending. It reckoned SBI should maintain NIMs near current levels, stable at 3.2%.