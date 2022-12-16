From Iran's Mahsa Amini to China's blank paper: List of largest protests in 2022

15 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 09:02 PM IST

The year 2022 saw some of the biggest protests across the world. It includes anti-war protests across the world against Russia's invasion, and anti-Covid demonstrations in China, etc

1/15Several protests broke out against Russia’s invasion across the world. With a similar purpose, thousands of people hit the streets at the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany.

2/15To strengthen the Russian Army for the ongoing war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of reservists in September. The decision saw activists taking out rallies to protest in Moscow, Russia.

3/15Even after the world began to live with COVID infections, China's strict Covid policy forced people to hit the streets to demonstrate in one of the biggest protests in China after Tiananmen Square.

4/15As Sri Lanka saw its worst economic crisis, a large number of Sri Lankans attacked the President's house to demand the resignation of the Rajapaksa clan.

5/15Women took a front seat in Iran's protest after Mahsa Amini's death under the custody of the country's morality police. The protest saw women removing their hijab and cutting their hair.

6/15In the US, several women protested for the repeal of the abortion law. Ultimately, the constitutional right to abortion was struck down by the US Supreme Court. The case was solidified by Roe v. Wade.

7/15Another section of women kept on raising voices to bring back abortion rights in the USA.

8/15Amid severe polarisation, Brazil's Presidential election saw violent clashes. Here, Bolsonaro’s supporters blocked highway BR-251 in protest against President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who won the third term, in Planaltina, Brazil.

9/15The announcement of presidential elections in Kenya was met with huge protests, This policeman is seen firing tear gas at protesters in Kisumu, Kenya

10/15The year also saw many activists in action by attacking exhibits and public places with colour. This ‘Last Generation’ member is seen gluing his hand to the wall of the state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) building after its wall was painted by the attackers

11/15Volunteers of ‘Just Stop Oil’ took out demonstrations in several nations to demand firm action on climate change. During a blockade in London, a protester was dragged by a person out of the road.

12/15After paints, people also opted to use dance to show their protests. These animal rights activists performed a dance to oppose the retailer Walmart's battery hen cage system in Santiago, Chile

13/15Israeli settlements on the West Bank are being opposed by the Palestinians. The photo shows a Palestinian protestor and Israeli soldier arguing in Qalqilya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

14/15Many nations including the USA and Canada saw massive anti-COVID protests. These two (in pic) are protesting against COVID-19 vaccination near the Parliament of Canada, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.