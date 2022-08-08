OPEN APP

From Manali to Khardung La on Ola S1 Pro | In pics

The EndICEage Squad is riding from Manali to Khardung La on their Ola S1 Pro to hoist the Mission Electric flag on the highest motorable roads of India. (Twitter)
Ola S1 was launched last year on Independence Day by Ola electric. (twitter)
The S1 Pro electric scooter, reaches 0-40kmph in 3 seconds, has a top speed of 115kmph and a range figure of 181km. Plus, fancy features like cruise control, hill hold assist, and a proper digital navigation system. (Twitter)
The Ola S1 and S1 Pro are powered by a mid-drive Internal Permanent Magnet (IPM) motor offering a peak power of 8.5kW and a peak torque of 58Nm (at the shaft).While the S1 variant gets two modes, Normal and Sports, the S1 Pro comes with an extra Hyper mode apart from the other two. (twitter)
Ola Electric promises to deliver the e-scooter pan-India in over 1,000 cities. While the S1 is available in five colour options, the S1 Pro gets 10 shades to choose from. (ODOC)
