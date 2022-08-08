Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
From Manali to Khardung La on Ola S1 Pro | In pics

5 Photos . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 01:59 PM IST Livemint

Ola community from Delhi known as Ola Delhi Owner's Club began a road trip on the new Ola S1 on Sunday

1/5The EndICEage Squad is riding from Manali to Khardung La on their Ola S1 Pro to hoist the Mission Electric flag on the highest motorable roads of India.
2/5Ola S1 was launched last year on Independence Day by Ola electric.
3/5The S1 Pro electric scooter, reaches 0-40kmph in 3 seconds, has a top speed of 115kmph and a range figure of 181km. Plus, fancy features like cruise control, hill hold assist, and a proper digital navigation system.
4/5The Ola S1 and S1 Pro are powered by a mid-drive Internal Permanent Magnet (IPM) motor offering a peak power of 8.5kW and a peak torque of 58Nm (at the shaft).While the S1 variant gets two modes, Normal and Sports, the S1 Pro comes with an extra Hyper mode apart from the other two.
5/5Ola Electric promises to deliver the e-scooter pan-India in over 1,000 cities. While the S1 is available in five colour options, the S1 Pro gets 10 shades to choose from.
