From powerful Sony sensors to high-resolution selfie shooters, these top 5 smartphones under ₹30,000 bring impressive camera setups. Featuring models from Poco, Realme, OnePlus, Vivo, and Samsung, this lineup covers everything from versatile triple-camera systems to flagship-level stabilization.

1/5The Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, 6550mAh battery with 90W charging, and a 50MP Sony camera with OIS. Running HyperOS (Android 15), it offers flagship-level performance, robust water/dust resistance, and long-term software support. (POCO India)

2/5The Realme GT 6T sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, 5500mAh battery with 120W charging, and a 50MP Sony camera. Running Realme UI 5.0 (Android 14), it offers high brightness, IP65 protection, and long-term update support. (Realme India)

3/5The OnePlus Nord CE 5 offers a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8350 chip, 7100mAh battery with 80W charging, and a 50MP Sony camera setup. Running OxygenOS 15, it supports up to 1TB expandable storage and promises long-term OS and security updates. (OnePlus)

4/5The Vivo V50e features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 chip, 5600mAh battery with 90W charging, and 50MP cameras on both front and rear. Running Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15), it offers IP68/IP69 protection, HDR10+ support, and long-term software updates. (Vivo India)