Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 11 2025 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.85 0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 824.30 2.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,386.80 1.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.80 3.24%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 336.25 0.49%
Business News/ Photos / From OnePlus to Samsung: 5 Top flagship-level camera phones you can buy in 2025

From OnePlus to Samsung: 5 Top flagship-level camera phones you can buy in 2025

5 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2025, 07:16 PM IST Govind Choudhary

From powerful Sony sensors to high-resolution selfie shooters, these top 5 smartphones under ₹30,000 bring impressive camera setups. Featuring models from Poco, Realme, OnePlus, Vivo, and Samsung, this lineup covers everything from versatile triple-camera systems to flagship-level stabilization.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, 6550mAh battery with 90W charging, and a 50MP Sony camera with OIS. Running HyperOS (Android 15), it offers flagship-level performance, robust water/dust resistance, and long-term software support. (POCO India)

1/5The Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, 6550mAh battery with 90W charging, and a 50MP Sony camera with OIS. Running HyperOS (Android 15), it offers flagship-level performance, robust water/dust resistance, and long-term software support. (POCO India)

The Realme GT 6T sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, 5500mAh battery with 120W charging, and a 50MP Sony camera. Running Realme UI 5.0 (Android 14), it offers high brightness, IP65 protection, and long-term update support. (Realme India)

2/5The Realme GT 6T sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, 5500mAh battery with 120W charging, and a 50MP Sony camera. Running Realme UI 5.0 (Android 14), it offers high brightness, IP65 protection, and long-term update support. (Realme India)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 offers a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8350 chip, 7100mAh battery with 80W charging, and a 50MP Sony camera setup. Running OxygenOS 15, it supports up to 1TB expandable storage and promises long-term OS and security updates. (OnePlus)

3/5The OnePlus Nord CE 5 offers a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8350 chip, 7100mAh battery with 80W charging, and a 50MP Sony camera setup. Running OxygenOS 15, it supports up to 1TB expandable storage and promises long-term OS and security updates. (OnePlus)

The Vivo V50e features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 chip, 5600mAh battery with 90W charging, and 50MP cameras on both front and rear. Running Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15), it offers IP68/IP69 protection, HDR10+ support, and long-term software updates. (Vivo India)

4/5The Vivo V50e features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 chip, 5600mAh battery with 90W charging, and 50MP cameras on both front and rear. Running Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15), it offers IP68/IP69 protection, HDR10+ support, and long-term software updates. (Vivo India)

The Samsung Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Exynos 1480 chip, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It runs Android 14 with long-term update support and packs a 5,000mAh battery. (Samsung)

5/5The Samsung Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Exynos 1480 chip, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It runs Android 14 with long-term update support and packs a 5,000mAh battery. (Samsung)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue