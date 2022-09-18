From Rasagola to saffron to makhana: Some famous GI tag products in India 10 Photos . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 01:18 PM IST Livemint Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that nameThis tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewedFor now, there are some 400 GI products in India 1/10A Geographical Indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. Geographical Indication can also be considered as a protection against violation of copyright and patent issues. < 2/10Saffron produced in Kashmir was given the GI tag in July with the objective to put the Valley's brand on the global map. < 3/10Cultivated since 1445 A.D, the Gulbarga Tur Dal is Grown in Soil extremely rich in Calcium (Ca) and Potassium (K) attributing to the uniqueness of the Tur Dal when compared to all other varieties grown in different parts of India. Gulbarga Tur Dal is known for its unique taste, aroma, and shelf life. < 4/10An essential traditional cloth of the Mizo community, Pawndum, is produced throughout the state of Mizoram. Pawndum is worn by wrapping it around the waist and covers the lower part of the body down almost to the feet < 5/10Bihar's Mithila Makhana has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag by the Union Government. The GI has been registered in the name of Mithilanchal Makhana Utpadak Sangh. < 6/10Dindigul locks are known throughout world for their superior quality and durability. More than 3,125 lock manufacturing units are limited to an area of 5 km in and around Dindigul. This is the main reason Dindigul city is also called as Lock City. < 7/10Khola or Canacona chilli. It is believed that most of the varieties of chillies grown in Goa today were introduced here by the Portuguese, and over the centuries, different hybrid varieties have emerged from what was brought from overseas. < 8/10Kaji Nemu is the most common and popular citrus fruit found in Assam. It is generally known as Assam Lemon. These lemons are used for preparing refreshing drinks and pickles as well as garnishing curry and other dishes. < 9/10Kandangi saree is manually made using a winding machine, loom, shuttle, and bobbin. It is a team effort of the families who live in the town of Karaikudi. These sarees are characterized by the large contrast borders. < 10/10Odisha rasagola is very soft to feel, juicy and non-chewy in consistency, and can be swallowed without teeth pressure. The rasagola prepared in other places is circular in shape, milk white in colour and basically spongy and chewy in consistency. <