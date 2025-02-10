From Russian Su-57 to HAL AMCA: Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru unveils the future of aviation | See Pics

11 Photos . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 10:43 PM IST

Aero India 2025 will be the 15th edition of the airshow, held from February 10 to 14, 2025, at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. It will showcase the latest aerospace and defense technologies and gather global manufacturers and government officials.

1/11Aero India 2025 started on Monday, February 10, at Yelehanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. It is a biennial airshow and aviation exhibition, one of Asia's largest and most prestigious events in the aerospace and defence sectors.

2/11Aero India 2025 will host over 900 exhibitors including 150 foreign companies.

3/11The theme for the 15th edition of Asia’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities.’

4/11The exhibition is a platform for industry professionals to look for new opportunities, make connections, and engage in B2B and B2G meetings.

5/11The first exhibition featured fighter jets, the Russian Su-57 and the US F-35 Lightning II, while Indian aircraft, such as HAL AMCA and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, were also featured. Aircraft such as the Seaking, Ka-31, MH-60, and MiG-29K were showcased.

6/11Nearly 78 countries will participate in the event spanning over 5 days.

7/11Indian Naval Air Arm also displayed a naval flypast featuring the P-8I and Hawk 132, demonstrating India's naval aviation capabilities.

8/11Russian Su-57 made its international flying debut at the Aero India 2025.

9/11Aero India 2025 is a confluence of critical & frontier technologies, will provide a platform to further strengthen relations among like-minded countries based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual benefit to deal with today's uncertainties,” said Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh while inaugurating the event.

