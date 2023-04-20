OPEN APP
Home / Photos / From shaking legs on dhol beats to logo haircut tattoo, top fan moments of Apple India stores launch

From shaking legs on dhol beats to logo haircut tattoo, top fan moments of Apple India stores launch

9 Photos . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:26 PM IST Livemint
  • Apple has opened two retail stores in India this week - Apple BKC and Apple Saket. Crowd in thusands thronged the Apple stores launch event. A look at top fan moments that caught everyone's eye
Also a major hightlight of Apple BKC launch event, a fan brought his over 33-year old Macintosh, taking CEO Tim Cook by surprise.
1/9Also a major hightlight of Apple BKC launch event, a fan brought his over 33-year old Macintosh, taking CEO Tim Cook by surprise.
A customer with Apple Inc. logo design on his head who later bows to Cook
2/9A customer with Apple Inc. logo design on his head who later bows to Cook
Artists took part in the Apple BKC launch event celebration and also shook legs on dhol beats
3/9Artists took part in the Apple BKC launch event celebration and also shook legs on dhol beats
Apple fans hold tablets with a message requesting a picture with Apple CEO,
4/9Apple fans hold tablets with a message requesting a picture with Apple CEO,
Apple CEO Tim Cook signs an autograph on iPad for a customer at the opening of India's second Apple Saket. (PTI)
5/9Apple CEO Tim Cook signs an autograph on iPad for a customer at the opening of India's second Apple Saket. (PTI)
 Tim Cook interacts with a child at the inauguration of India's second Apple retail store named ‘Apple Saket’ (Tim Cook Twitter)
6/9 Tim Cook interacts with a child at the inauguration of India's second Apple retail store named ‘Apple Saket’ (Tim Cook Twitter)
A fan bows down in front of Tim Cook at Apple Saket launch.
7/9A fan bows down in front of Tim Cook at Apple Saket launch.
A fan touches Tim Cook's feet (MySmartPrice)
8/9A fan touches Tim Cook's feet (MySmartPrice)
Last but not the least, the huge gatherings at Apple store launches. (Bloomberg)
9/9Last but not the least, the huge gatherings at Apple store launches. (Bloomberg)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout