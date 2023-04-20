From shaking legs on dhol beats to logo haircut tattoo, top fan moments of Apple India stores launch 9 Photos . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:26 PM IST Livemint Apple has opened two retail stores in India this week - Apple BKC and Apple Saket. Crowd in thusands thronged the Apple stores launch event. A look at top fan moments that caught everyone's eye 1/9Also a major hightlight of Apple BKC launch event, a fan brought his over 33-year old Macintosh, taking CEO Tim Cook by surprise. 2/9A customer with Apple Inc. logo design on his head who later bows to Cook 3/9Artists took part in the Apple BKC launch event celebration and also shook legs on dhol beats 4/9Apple fans hold tablets with a message requesting a picture with Apple CEO, 5/9Apple CEO Tim Cook signs an autograph on iPad for a customer at the opening of India's second Apple Saket. 6/9 Tim Cook interacts with a child at the inauguration of India's second Apple retail store named ‘Apple Saket’ 7/9A fan bows down in front of Tim Cook at Apple Saket launch. 8/9A fan touches Tim Cook's feet 9/9Last but not the least, the huge gatherings at Apple store launches.