From shaking legs on dhol beats to logo haircut tattoo, top fan moments of Apple India stores launch

9 Photos . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:26 PM IST Livemint

  • Apple has opened two retail stores in India this week - Apple BKC and Apple Saket. Crowd in thusands thronged the Apple stores launch event. A look at top fan moments that caught everyone's eye

1/9Also a major hightlight of Apple BKC launch event, a fan brought his over 33-year old Macintosh, taking CEO Tim Cook by surprise.
2/9A customer with Apple Inc. logo design on his head who later bows to Cook
3/9Artists took part in the Apple BKC launch event celebration and also shook legs on dhol beats
4/9Apple fans hold tablets with a message requesting a picture with Apple CEO,
5/9Apple CEO Tim Cook signs an autograph on iPad for a customer at the opening of India's second Apple Saket.
6/9 Tim Cook interacts with a child at the inauguration of India's second Apple retail store named ‘Apple Saket’
7/9A fan bows down in front of Tim Cook at Apple Saket launch.
8/9A fan touches Tim Cook's feet
9/9Last but not the least, the huge gatherings at Apple store launches.