From TikTok star to politics, the journey of Sonali Phogat | In pics

9 Photos . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 09:32 AM IST

She had gone to Goa with some of her staff members when she complained of uneasiness and was taken to St Anthony hospital in North Goa, where she was declared dead

1/9Sonali Singh, better known as Sonali Phogat was born on September 21, 1979, in Bhuthan Kalan, a small village near Fatehabad in Haryana, grown up in Hisar.

2/9Her professional career started in 2006 with a humble beginning at Hisar Doordarshan. She had also worked alongside actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Sheirgill in Haryanvi movies.

3/9Sonali Phogat was married to late politician Sanjay Phogat. They had a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat together. Sanjay was found dead at his farmhouse in 2016.

4/9In 2008, she joined the BJP's national working committee, where she was appointed as the national vice-president of the Mahila Morcha.

5/9In the 2019 assembly election, she contested unsuccessfully from the Adampur Assembly constituency against Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi. Mr. Bishnoi had met with Sonali Phogat last week amid speculation that she would be the BJP candidate from Adampur in by-elections.

6/9No stranger to controversies, she was once seen hitting an officer with her slippers. On another count, during her election campaign in 2019, she criticized people for not chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and said such people should move to Pakistan.

7/9Sonali Phogat rose to fame with her TikTok videos and had a huge following on the video-sharing app. The actor-politician had posted images and videos on Instagram shortly before her death.

8/9She had also participated in the 2020 edition of the reality show Bigg Boss as a wildcard contestant.