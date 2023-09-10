G20 Summit: From Rishi Sunak to Justin Trudeau, top world leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. See pics

Updated: 10 Sep 2023, 10:50 AM IST

G20 Summit: Before the beginning of key sessions in the ongoing summit, top world leaders reached Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday morning

1/11Second day of G20 Summit began by paying tribue to Mahatma Gandhi. World top world leaders arrived Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

2/11All the global leaders were received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. Later, all of them paid their respects at Rajghat.

3/11Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Oman Deputy Prime Minister Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said upon his arrival to pay his respects at the Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit,

4/11Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at the Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

5/11The live telecast of the arrival and welcome of the Prime Minister of United Kingdom by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam. PM Modi welcomed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon his arrival to pay his respects at the Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

6/11The wreath laying ceremony was also joined by US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. After the conclusion of the summit, most of the world leaders including Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak are expected to fly back. Joe Biden will leave for Vietnam on Sunday.

7/11After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, all the leaders will then movve to Bharat Mandappam. Later, a tree plantation ceremony will be held followed by third session of the summit.

8/11Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Da Silva and Indonesian President Joko Widodo paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit.

9/11Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa upon his arrival at Rajghat. PM Modi also gifted Khadi cloth to all the leaders while welcoming them at Rajghat.

10/11Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at Rajghat upon her arrival to pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.