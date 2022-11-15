Home
/
Photos
/ G20 summit: Here's a list of world leaders attending the event
G20 summit: Here's a list of world leaders attending the event 1 min read . 12:58 PM IST Livemint PM Narendra Modi reached Bali to attend the G20 summit and hold bilateral talks with leaders of other nations.
On November 15-16, heads of government from the major economies of the Group of Twenty (G20) will meet on the Indonesian island of Bali. Some of them will be there in person, while others will be there virtually.
PM Narendra Modi reached Bali to attend the G20 summit and hold bilateral talks with leaders of other nations. Click on the image to enlarge PM Narendra Modi reached Bali to attend the G20 summit and hold bilateral talks with leaders of other nations. Click on the image to enlarge US President Joe Biden and Indonesia President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on 14 November. Photo: AFP Click on the image to enlarge US President Joe Biden and Indonesia President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on 14 November. Photo: AFP Click on the image to enlarge
Subscribe to Continue Reading
US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) Click on the image to enlarge Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia November 14, 2022. Click on the image to enlarge United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan is greeted with traditional Balinese dance upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia November 14, 2022. Fikri Yusuf/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. Click on the image to enlarge British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS Click on the image to enlarge German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at the Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. Firdia Lisnawati/Pool via REUTERS Click on the image to enlarge
Netherlands's Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives at the Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. Firdia Lisnawati/Pool via REUTERS Click on the image to enlarge French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping prior to their meeting in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) Click on the image to enlarge Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP) Click on the image to enlarge Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP) Click on the image to enlarge
Catch all the
Business News
,
Market News
,
Breaking News
Events and
Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The
Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.