G20 Summit: World leaders start arriving in India | See photos

5 Photos . Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 12:04 PM IST

1/5G20 Summit 2023: India is all set to host the 18th G20 Summit in Delhi from September 9. Ahead of the summit, final preparations are going on in full swing at ‘Bharat Mandapam’, Pragati Maidan, Delhi. (PTI)

2/5G20 Summit 2023: To attend the summit, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. The PM of Mauritius was received by the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shripad Naik on his arrival at IGI Airport Terminal-3, in New Delhi (PTI)

3/5With more than 70% of the Indian-origin population, Mauritius shares close ties with India. This is the main reason why India remains an active first responder for the nation in times of crisis. (PTI)

4/5G20 Summit 2023: The first head of state to arrive in Delhi for the summit is Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. He arrived in Delhi on September 5. This is his first visit to India since the assumption of office in May 2023. (ANI)