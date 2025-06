G7 Summit 2025 in pics: PM Modi lands in Canada; Trump set to leave early over Middle East tensions

6 Photos . Updated: 17 Jun 2025, 10:43 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary to attend the 51st G7 Summit, signalling a step forward in India-Canada relations. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is departing the summit early amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

1/6India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday, June 16, 2025, to take part in the G7 Leaders’ Summit being held in Kananaskis. (AP)

2/6US President Donald Trump stepped out to speak to reporters after signing a trade agreement with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. While Canada hosts this year’s gathering of the world’s seven major economies, the White House announced that President Trump will depart the summit a day early due to rising tensions in the Middle East. (Getty Images via AFP)

3/6India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday. His participation in the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis marks a pivotal moment in India-Canada relations, following a period of diplomatic strain after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (AP)

4/6Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a working session at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. Seated clockwise with him are US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP)

5/6European Council President António Costa, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for a group photo against the backdrop of the Canadian Rockies at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course during the G7 Leaders’ Summit. (Getty Images via AFP)