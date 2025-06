G7 Summit 2025: PM Modi meets Carney, Meloni and other leaders amid key global talks

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Jun 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, emphasising his interest in strengthening bilateral ties.

1/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada — their first meeting since Carney took office in May 2025.

2/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.

3/6In this image shared by the PMO on June 18, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. During their discussion, PM Modi highlighted the importance of India-Canada relations, stressing the need for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

4/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 18, 2025.

5/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with the world leaders for a group photograph during the 51st G7 Summit held in Kananaskis on Tuesday.