Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Interesting facts about Bapu

6 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 05:26 PM IST Livemint

On October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was born in Por... more

1/6Mahatma Gandhi bagged the Time Magazine Man of the Year title in 1930. He is the first and the only Indian to have been honored with the title (Twitter/@VPSecretariat)
2/6Because one of his early teachers was Irish, Mahatma Gandhi spoke English with an Irish accent. (PTI)
3/6The great Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore gave Gandhi name title ‘Mahatma’.
4/648 roads outside India and 53 roads in the country are named after Mahatma Gandhi.
5/6Mahatma Gandhi's funeral procession was 8kms long
6/6Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company, was a huge fan follower of Mahatma Gandhi. (Getty images)
