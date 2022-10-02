Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Interesting facts about Bapu

6 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 05:26 PM IST Livemint

On October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. This year marks his 153rd birth anniversary.

1/6Mahatma Gandhi bagged the Time Magazine Man of the Year title in 1930. He is the first and the only Indian to have been honored with the title
2/6Because one of his early teachers was Irish, Mahatma Gandhi spoke English with an Irish accent.
3/6The great Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore gave Gandhi name title ‘Mahatma’.
4/648 roads outside India and 53 roads in the country are named after Mahatma Gandhi.
5/6Mahatma Gandhi's funeral procession was 8kms long
6/6Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company, was a huge fan follower of Mahatma Gandhi.
