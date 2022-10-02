Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Interesting facts about Bapu 6 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 05:26 PM IST Livemint On October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. This year marks his 153rd birth anniversary. 1/6Mahatma Gandhi bagged the Time Magazine Man of the Year title in 1930. He is the first and the only Indian to have been honored with the title < 2/6Because one of his early teachers was Irish, Mahatma Gandhi spoke English with an Irish accent. < 3/6The great Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore gave Gandhi name title ‘Mahatma’. < 4/648 roads outside India and 53 roads in the country are named after Mahatma Gandhi. < 5/6Mahatma Gandhi's funeral procession was 8kms long < 6/6Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company, was a huge fan follower of Mahatma Gandhi. <