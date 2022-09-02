OPEN APP

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Revellers go pandal hopping in different cities. See pics

10 Photos . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 04:06 PM IST Livemint

Celebration of one of the most vibrant festivals o... more

Devotees worship the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai. There is a belief that this idol of Ganesha is ‘Navasacha Ganpati’ which means the one who fulfils all wishes.
Very few people know about Vinayki devi, who is a lesser known female avatar of Hindu god Lord Ganesha. The 35-feet idol of Vinayaki Devi is draped in a saree and adorned with golden ornaments at Khetwadi in Mumbai (PTI)
Chennai has a unique depiction of the elephant god for the festival this year. Take a look at the ‘Coconut wale Ganesha’, This 30-feet tall Ganesha idol is made with metal pots, coconut ,corn and sugarcane. (PTI)
With cheerful, chanting devotees carry the elephant-headed Hindu deity Lord Ganesha idol in a procession at Vile Parle, in Mumbai. (HT)
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession of 'Chintamani Ganpati' ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chinchpokli, Mumbai. The Chintamani Ganpati stall with more than a century old history rubs shoulders with some stalwarts — the Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja. (PTI)
The five-headed Ganesha statue at Khairatabad Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad, The 50-feet tall idol made from clay manifests here as Shri Panchamukha Mahalakshmi Ganapati. (PTI)
Lord Ganesha idol installed in the Ganpati pandal replicating Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at Navi Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)
An idol of Lord Ganesh prepared using banana flowers being displayed at a pandal, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, in Chennai,  (PTI)
Marble Ganesha in Odisha's Mayurbhanj was made by using sixty thousand marbles. The unique style of the idol add on to the beauty and charm of Lord Ganesha
One of the biggest Ganesh mahotsav in Delhi happens in Lakshmi Nagar, the idol here is referred to as 'Delhi ka Maharaja'. The Shri Ganesh Sewa Mandal which organises the community puja every year, is known for using environment-friendly products.
