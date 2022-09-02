Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Revellers go pandal hopping in different cities. See pics

10 Photos . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Celebration of one of the most vibrant festivals o... moreCelebration of one of the most vibrant festivals of the country, Ganesh Chaturthi has coloured the Indian cities in hues of joy and devotion. Devotees wearing their best clothes are wandering from shrine to shrine adoring the aura and ambiance of pandals - a tradition known as ‘pandal hopping’