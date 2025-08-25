Explore
Business News/ Photos / Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A look at must-visit Ganpati mandals in Mumbai and Pune that draw millions | In pics

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A look at must-visit Ganpati mandals in Mumbai and Pune that draw millions | In pics

10 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 10:10 PM IST Livemint

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai and Pune are all decked up to celebrate the 11-day-long Ganeshotsav. Ganesha Chaturthi is on August 27 this year and the festivities end after 10 days with Ganesh Visarjan. Mumbai itself hosts nearly 14,000 mandals. A look at the top mandals in Mumbai and Pune.

1/10Famed as Mumbai’s wealthiest Ganpati, GSB Seva Mandal's idol dazzles with gold and silver ornaments, while staying rooted in tradition and eco-friendly rituals. (livemint)

2/10Known for its creative themes since 1928, Mumbaicha Raja recreates grand monuments and cultural wonders, making it one of Mumbai’s most talked-about pandals.

3/10Established in 1893, Akhil Mandai Ganpati is among Pune’s respected ‘Manache Ganpati,’ celebrated for its unity-driven traditions and community importance. (Akhil mandai mandal)

4/10Bhausaheb Rangari’s Ganpati, started in 1892, was Pune's first public celebration, and it has a legacy linked to the city's freedom movement spirit. (Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati)

5/10Introduced in 1901, Tulsibaug Ganpati became the first in Pune to install a large idol, and is still known for its impressive scale and devotion. (Namrata Ghogardare)

6/10One of Pune’s oldest idols, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati has deep ties with the Peshwa era and is cherished for its historical and religious significance. (Namrata Ghogardare)

7/10Revered as Pune’s first and foremost Ganpati, Kasba Ganapati was established in the 1600s under Jijabai’s guidance and remains the city’s guardian deity. (Shri Kasba Ganpati)

8/10Since 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja has stood as Mumbai’s most visited Ganpati, drawing lakhs of devotees who believe this idol fulfils heartfelt wishes.

9/10First celebrated in 1920, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is among Mumbai’s oldest Ganpati mandals. Known for its traditional style and community devotion, it continues to attract devotees with its historic legacy. (travelindiadestinations)

10/10Girgaon Cha Raja is one of Mumbai’s earliest eco-friendly Ganpatis. The clay idol dissolves naturally in water, symbolising devotion while spreading awareness about green and sustainable celebrations. (travelindiadestinations)

