Mon Aug 25 2025 13:13:15
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 preparations in photos: Nation decks up to celebrate Vighnaharta

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 preparations in photos: Nation decks up to celebrate Vighnaharta

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 01:19 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

From streets to homes, India displays cultural splendour as preparations are underway to welcome Lord Ganesha.

An artist adds the finishing touches to Lord Ganesha idols in Bhopal.  (Sanjeev Gupta)

1/6An artist adds the finishing touches to Lord Ganesha idols in Bhopal.  (Sanjeev Gupta)

People buy Lord Ganesha idols at Kumartuli in Kolkata ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.  (Sudipta Banerjee)

2/6People buy Lord Ganesha idols at Kumartuli in Kolkata ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.  (Sudipta Banerjee)

An idol of Lord Ganesha is carried from a workshop to a pandal in Mumbai.  (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

3/6An idol of Lord Ganesha is carried from a workshop to a pandal in Mumbai.  (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

A grand procession carries the idol of Lord Ganesha to the pandal in Nagpur ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Snehal Sontakke)

4/6A grand procession carries the idol of Lord Ganesha to the pandal in Nagpur ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Snehal Sontakke)

Devotees take part in a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha to a pandal in Nagpur.  (Snehal Sontakke )

5/6Devotees take part in a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha to a pandal in Nagpur.  (Snehal Sontakke )

The iconic 'Lalbaugcha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesha was unveiled in Mumbai on Sunday.  (PTI)

6/6The iconic 'Lalbaugcha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesha was unveiled in Mumbai on Sunday.  (PTI)

