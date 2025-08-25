Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 preparations in photos: Nation decks up to celebrate Vighnaharta

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Share Via

From streets to homes, India displays cultural splendour as preparations are underway to welcome Lord Ganesha.

1/6An artist adds the finishing touches to Lord Ganesha idols in Bhopal. (Sanjeev Gupta)

2/6People buy Lord Ganesha idols at Kumartuli in Kolkata ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Sudipta Banerjee)

3/6An idol of Lord Ganesha is carried from a workshop to a pandal in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

4/6A grand procession carries the idol of Lord Ganesha to the pandal in Nagpur ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Snehal Sontakke)

5/6Devotees take part in a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha to a pandal in Nagpur. (Snehal Sontakke )