Ganesh Chaturthi: From Police to Pushpa, see unique forms of Lord Ganesha

10 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 01:32 PM IST

Share Via

Ganesh Chaturthi is another opportunity for devote... moreGanesh Chaturthi is another opportunity for devotees to pour their love for Lord Ganesha. However, the ten day long grand festival also gives them a chance to bring Bappa in different and unique avatars