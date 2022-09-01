Ganesh Chaturthi: From Police to Pushpa, see unique forms of Lord Ganesha 10 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 01:32 PM IST Livemint Ganesh Chaturthi is another opportunity for devote... moreGanesh Chaturthi is another opportunity for devotees to pour their love for Lord Ganesha. However, the ten day long grand festival also gives them a chance to bring Bappa in different and unique avatars 1/10Take a look at the ‘Coconut wale Ganesha’, This 30-feet tall statue of Elephant headed deity, Ganesha, is made with metal pots, coconut ,corn and sugarcane in Chennai on August 31, 2022. (PTI) 2/10Make way for this new police officer in the city. Giving a Khakhi touch to Lord Ganesha, Mumbai police officials celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with an idol of Lord Ganesha dressed as a police officer at Vile Parle Police Station in Mumbai (ANI) 3/10These are the eco-friendly Ganesha idols that have been made by the artisans hailing from Odisha and Chattisgarh. Made with 100% natural materials, these idols will dissolve in water within less than two hours. (ANI/Twitter) 4/10After huge and humongous idols of Lord Ganesha, take a look at this tiny ‘Ganesha idol in a Bottle’. An artist created these Ganesha idols for those who want to install them at their home. (ANI/Twitter) 5/10Now, Aadhar card has become mandatory even for the great gods.This highly creative Lord Ganesha pandal bears resemblance with Aadhar card. Notably, it mentions Bappa's date of birth as well. (ANI/Twitter) 6/10For the Indian movie fans, the Pushpa avatar of Lord Ganesha might be a little more special. In this lord Ganesha is seen performing a similar pose to that of Allu Arjun in his movie ‘Pushpa’ (ANI/Twitter) 7/10Odisha's Marble Ganesha was made by using sixty thousand marbles in Mayurbhanj. The unique style of the idol add on to the beauty and charm of Lord Ganesha 8/10In this Ganesh Chaturthi festival, some devotees chose to present Lord Ganesha idol as Lord Rama in the backdrop of Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya, in Navi Mumbai. Several pandal across India took the Ram Temple theme for this year. (PTI) 9/10Khetwadicha Mahaganpati: Very few people know about Vinayki devi, who is a lesser known female avatar of Hindu god Lord Ganesha. The 35-feet idol of Vinayaki Devi is draped in a saree and adorned with golden ornaments at Khetwadi in Mumbai (PTI) 10/10Environmentalist took on the opportunity to spread the message of environment awareness. Volunteers of Bakul foundation installed Lord Ganesha on a tree and performed the ceremony, in Bhubaneswar (Sarangadhara Bishnoi)