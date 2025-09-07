Ganesh Visarjan: Devotees bid teary farewell to Bappa as thousands of idols immersed | In pics

07 Sept 2025

Amid beating of drums and chanting of 'Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Pudhachya Varshi Lavkar Ya (come soon next year)', thousands of residents across various parts of India performed Ganesh Visarjan.

1/5Devotee carried and immerses the idols of Hindu God Ganesha on the last day of Ganpati Visarjan at the Bhakra Canal near Sangrur Road, in Patiala on September 6 (Image: ANI) (ANI)

2/5Devotees gather at the Mumbai coastline to bid farewell to Bappa as the festival ends today (Image: HT) (Hindustan Times)

3/5Jammu: A man and a woman holding and bowing their heads toward a decorated idol of Lord Ganesha, which is adorned with vibrant orange and yellow marigold flowers (Image: ANI)

4/5Kanpur: Large gathering of people participating in visarjan procession centered around a great idol of Lord Ganesha at Shivala Bazaar (Image: ANI)