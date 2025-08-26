Ganpati Bappa Morya: Mumbai, Pune gear up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; 17,600 cops deployed | See pics

Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 are in full swing. From Mumbai to Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik, streets are decorated with lights and colours, as devotees welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes and pandals. The Mumbai Police has deployed 17,600 officers to maintain security at key locations.

1/15Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, Pune faces a shortage of idols as permission for plaster of Paris idols came late. Prices are expected to rise by 30–40%, with some plaster idols costing more than Shadu Ganeshas. (Pic - Mahendra Kolhe/ HT)

2/15Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and Kasba MLA Hemant Rasne will meet Ganesh mandals to discuss the schedule of the upcoming immersion procession. (HT file) (HT_PRINT)

3/15Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI)

4/15Devotees take part in a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha to a pandal ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Nagpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Vidhee)

5/15Devotees transport an idol of Lord Ganesha from a workshop to a pandal as preparations for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival begin in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

6/15Idol of Hindu god Ganesh is carried to the pandal from the workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 24. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

7/15Devotees participate in the procession carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha towards the pandal ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Nagpur, on Sunday, (ANI Photo) (Snehal Sontakke )

8/15Nagpur: People carry an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Nagpur, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_24_2025_000265B) (PTI)

9/15Mumbai: People carry an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Mumbai, on Monday, August 25. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

10/15Mumbai will see constables, inspectors, ACPs, and DCPs on round-the-clock duty. A strong police presence has been planned to maintain order (PTI Photo) (PTI)

11/15Horse-mounted units, BDDS, dog squads, and QRTs will be part of the Mumbai Police’s security during the Ganesh festival. Crowds have already gathered at Lalbaugcha Raja to admire decorations and capture selfies ahead of the celebrations. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

12/15Devotees carrying idols of Lord Ganesha leave for a pandal at Mahalakshmi ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. Over 11,000 CCTV cameras and drones have been set up, with technology playing a key role in crowd management. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)

13/15Over 17,600 police personnel will be deployed in Mumbai to ensure safety during the 10-day Ganesh festival beginning August 27 (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI)

14/15People carry an idol of Lord Ganesha on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Girgaon Chowpatty and major immersion sites will have additional police cover, with arrangements focusing on smooth immersions and public safety. (PTI Photo) (PTI)