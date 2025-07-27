Gaza battles with hunger: Starving kids with feeble bones, scavenge for charity food amid human-induced famine | In pics

9 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Share Via

Amid hunger crisis in Gaza, Israeli military on Sunday announced that it would pause fighting in three populated areas of Gaza for 10 hours a day and open secure routes for aid delivery to desperate Palestinians. This comes after food experts warned of the risk of famine.

1/9A doctor inspecting a malnourished Palestinian girl receiving treatment at the International Medical Corps field hospital amid Gaza's battles with hunger. (REUTERS)

2/9Displaced Palestinian mother at a shelter home with her malnourished kids on July 24 amid Gaza's hunger crisis. (REUTERS)

3/9A malnourished Palestinian child at Gaza's Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, wearing make-shift polythene diapers (REUTERS)

4/9A displaced Palestinian girl express cries of joy as she receives lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza on July 25 amid hunger crisis. (AFP)

5/9A 2-year-old malnourished child with his mother at a Gaza refugee camp on July 23. (AP)

6/9Displaced Palestinians women receiving lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza on July 25 amid hunger crisis and soaring numbers of malnourished children. (AFP)

7/9Palestinian children lineup with utensils in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis on July 22 eagerly waiting for charity meal amid shortages of food supplies in Gaza. (AFP)

8/9Chaos at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis as Palestinian children wait for a meal on July 22 amid Gaza hunger crisis. (AFP)