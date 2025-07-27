Explore
Business News/ Photos / Gaza battles with hunger: Starving kids with feeble bones, scavenge for charity food amid human-induced famine | In pics

Gaza battles with hunger: Starving kids with feeble bones, scavenge for charity food amid human-induced famine | In pics

9 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2025, 11:43 AM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

Amid hunger crisis in Gaza, Israeli military on Sunday announced that it would pause fighting in three populated areas of Gaza for 10 hours a day and open secure routes for aid delivery to desperate Palestinians. This comes after food experts warned of the risk of famine.

A doctor inspecting a malnourished Palestinian girl receiving treatment at the International Medical Corps field hospital amid Gaza's battles with hunger. (REUTERS)

Displaced Palestinian mother at a shelter home with her malnourished kids on July 24 amid Gaza's hunger crisis. (REUTERS)

A malnourished Palestinian child at Gaza's Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, wearing make-shift polythene diapers (REUTERS)

A displaced Palestinian girl express cries of joy as she receives lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza on July 25 amid hunger crisis. (AFP)

A 2-year-old malnourished child with his mother at a Gaza refugee camp on July 23. (AP)

Displaced Palestinians women receiving lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza on July 25 amid hunger crisis and soaring numbers of malnourished children. (AFP)

Palestinian children lineup with utensils in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis on July 22 eagerly waiting for charity meal amid shortages of food supplies in Gaza. (AFP)

Chaos at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis as Palestinian children wait for a meal on July 22 amid Gaza hunger crisis. (AFP)

Mayhem at charity kitchen July 26 as Palestinians wait for food amid a hunger crisis in Gaza. (REUTERS)

