Business News/ Photos / Gaza children face battle for survival: 10 disturbing photos of horrific hunger crisis and misery

Gaza children face battle for survival: 10 disturbing photos of horrific hunger crisis and misery

10 Photos . Updated: 08 Aug 2025, 09:34 PM IST Livemint

As many as 12,000 children in Gaza are suffering from acute malnutrition, and hunger-related deaths are rising, according to the World Health Organization. Many kids lost over half their body weight amid war, as Israel blocked food entirely from entering Gaza for 2 ½ months starting in March. 

Palestinians reach for food and aid from the back of a moving truck along the Morag corridor near Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on August 4. (AP)

Palestinians reach for food and aid from the back of a moving truck along the Morag corridor near Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on August 4. (AP)

Crowds gather at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, on August 4, struggling to get donated food. (AP)

Crowds gather at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, on August 4, struggling to get donated food. (AP)

People push forward to receive meals at a community kitchen in northern Gaza City, on August 4, amid ongoing shortages. (AP)

People push forward to receive meals at a community kitchen in northern Gaza City, on August 4, amid ongoing shortages. (AP)

Palestinians line up at a community kitchen in Gaza City, as demand for food aid continues to rise. (AP)

Palestinians line up at a community kitchen in Gaza City, as demand for food aid continues to rise. (AP)

A Palestinian girl gestures while waiting for food from a charity kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on August 4, amid a worsening hunger crisis. (REUTERS)

A Palestinian girl gestures while waiting for food from a charity kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on August 4, amid a worsening hunger crisis. (REUTERS)

A displaced Palestinian girl reacts as she receives lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip. Aid groups warn of a sharp rise in malnourished children in war-hit Gaza.  (AFP)

A displaced Palestinian girl reacts as she receives lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip. Aid groups warn of a sharp rise in malnourished children in war-hit Gaza.  (AFP)

A young displaced Palestinian girl takes a sip of lentil soup at a Gaza City food distribution point on July 25, 2025. Humanitarian agencies caution that hunger is spreading rapidly. (AFP)

A young displaced Palestinian girl takes a sip of lentil soup at a Gaza City food distribution point on July 25, 2025. Humanitarian agencies caution that hunger is spreading rapidly. (AFP)

A displaced Palestinian girl covers her head with a pot to shield herself from the scorching sun while waiting at a food distribution point in Gaza City on July 25, 2025. Aid organisations report surging malnutrition rates among children. (AFP)

A displaced Palestinian girl covers her head with a pot to shield herself from the scorching sun while waiting at a food distribution point in Gaza City on July 25, 2025. Aid organisations report surging malnutrition rates among children. (AFP)

Nine-year-old Mariam Dawwas, malnourished, sits with her mother on the floor in Rimal, Gaza City, on August 2. Her mother, Modallala, 33, living in a northern Gaza displacement camp, said Mariam had no illness, weighed 25 kg before the war, and now weighs 10 kg. The WHO warned on July 27 that malnutrition in Gaza had reached “alarming levels.  (AFP)

Nine-year-old Mariam Dawwas, malnourished, sits with her mother on the floor in Rimal, Gaza City, on August 2. Her mother, Modallala, 33, living in a northern Gaza displacement camp, said Mariam had no illness, weighed 25 kg before the war, and now weighs 10 kg. The WHO warned on July 27 that malnutrition in Gaza had reached "alarming levels.  (AFP)

Nine-year-old Mariam Dawwas from Gaza can no longer walk due to severe malnutrition. Maryam lives in a displacement shelter, where she has endured months of hunger, diarrhoea, and muscle wasting. (AFP)

Nine-year-old Mariam Dawwas from Gaza can no longer walk due to severe malnutrition. Maryam lives in a displacement shelter, where she has endured months of hunger, diarrhoea, and muscle wasting. (AFP)

