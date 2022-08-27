OPEN APP

Germany becomes the first nation to launch hydrogen trains; See photos

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 02:37 PM IST Livemint

Germany has inaugurated world's first passenger tr... more

World’s first hydrogen train, Coradia iLint, is out for passenger train operation in the world premiere 100% hydrogen train route. A total of 14 hydrogen power regional trains will operate on a regional route in Germany. (https://alstom.canto.global/)
1/6World’s first hydrogen train, Coradia iLint, is out for passenger train operation in the world premiere 100% hydrogen train route. A total of 14 hydrogen power regional trains will operate on a regional route in Germany. (https://alstom.canto.global/)
The new trains will be fuelled daily and around the clock at the Linde hydrogen filling station. The Alstom multiple units of the Coradia iLint model, which are emission-free in operation, can run all day long on just one tank of hydrogen on the evb network. I (https://alstom.canto.global/)
2/6The new trains will be fuelled daily and around the clock at the Linde hydrogen filling station. The Alstom multiple units of the Coradia iLint model, which are emission-free in operation, can run all day long on just one tank of hydrogen on the evb network. I (https://alstom.canto.global/)
Manufactured by Alstom, these regional trains will only emit steam and condensed water while operating with a low level of noise. These new generation trains will replace 15 diesel powered trains running on the same route. (https://alstom.canto.global/)
3/6Manufactured by Alstom, these regional trains will only emit steam and condensed water while operating with a low level of noise. These new generation trains will replace 15 diesel powered trains running on the same route. (https://alstom.canto.global/)
The Coradia iLint is the world’s first hydrogen fuelled passenger train. Its hydrogen cell generates electrical energy for propulsion.On evb’s network, the train travels at speeds of 80 to 120, with a maximum speed of 140 kilometres per hour. (https://alstom.canto.global/)
4/6The Coradia iLint is the world’s first hydrogen fuelled passenger train. Its hydrogen cell generates electrical energy for propulsion.On evb’s network, the train travels at speeds of 80 to 120, with a maximum speed of 140 kilometres per hour. (https://alstom.canto.global/)
Alstom currently has four contracts for hydrogen fuel cell powered regional trains. Two are in Germany, Whereas, the remaining two will run in Italy and France. (https://alstom.canto.global/)
5/6Alstom currently has four contracts for hydrogen fuel cell powered regional trains. Two are in Germany, Whereas, the remaining two will run in Italy and France. (https://alstom.canto.global/)
“Emission free mobility is one of the most important goals for ensuring a sustainable future and Alstom has a clear ambition to become the world leader in alternative propulsion systems for rail.” said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Alstom. (https://alstom.canto.global/)
6/6“Emission free mobility is one of the most important goals for ensuring a sustainable future and Alstom has a clear ambition to become the world leader in alternative propulsion systems for rail.” said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Alstom. (https://alstom.canto.global/)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout