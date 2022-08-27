Germany becomes the first nation to launch hydrogen trains; See photos

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Germany has inaugurated world's first passenger trains that are powered by hydrogen fuel cell. These regional trains will replace 15 diesel powered trains in the route HL option 2:World's first hydrogen powered train begins operations in Germany; See photos

1/6World’s first hydrogen train, Coradia iLint, is out for passenger train operation in the world premiere 100% hydrogen train route. A total of 14 hydrogen power regional trains will operate on a regional route in Germany.

2/6The new trains will be fuelled daily and around the clock at the Linde hydrogen filling station. The Alstom multiple units of the Coradia iLint model, which are emission-free in operation, can run all day long on just one tank of hydrogen on the evb network. I

3/6Manufactured by Alstom, these regional trains will only emit steam and condensed water while operating with a low level of noise. These new generation trains will replace 15 diesel powered trains running on the same route.

4/6The Coradia iLint is the world’s first hydrogen fuelled passenger train. Its hydrogen cell generates electrical energy for propulsion.On evb’s network, the train travels at speeds of 80 to 120, with a maximum speed of 140 kilometres per hour.

5/6Alstom currently has four contracts for hydrogen fuel cell powered regional trains. Two are in Germany, Whereas, the remaining two will run in Italy and France.