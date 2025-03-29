Ghibli magic hits Bollywood: Celebrities' iconic scenes transform into anime art| In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 29 Mar 2025, 06:18 PM IST

Since OpenAI's GPT-4o update debuted, social media platforms like Instagram and X have been flooded with Studio Ghibli-style images. Now, Bollywood joins the trend, reimagining iconic movie moments in this enchanting art style.

1/7SRK and Deepika are reimagined in a stunning Studio Ghibli-style AI artwork, capturing their iconic Om Shanti Om moment. (X)

2/7Ranbir Kapoor is reimagined in a mesmerizing Studio Ghibli-style artwork inspired by the Bollywood classic Rockstar. (X)

3/7Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol get a Studio Ghibli-style makeover in this stunning artwork inspired by the Bollywood classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (X)

4/7Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal captivated audiences with their iconic film Hera Pheri. Here's a Studio Ghibli-style reimagination of their classic heist comedy. (X)

5/7Prabhas' Baahubali enjoys a massive fan base thanks to its box office success. Now, an X user has reimagined an iconic scene from the film in stunning Studio Ghibli-style art. (X)

6/7Bollywood meets Hayao Miyazaki when a user on X reimagines Raj and Simran's classic movie scene in a Studio Ghibli-style art. (X)