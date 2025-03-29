Explore
Business News/ Photos / Ghibli magic hits Bollywood: Celebrities' iconic scenes transform into anime art| In Pics

Ghibli magic hits Bollywood: Celebrities' iconic scenes transform into anime art| In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 29 Mar 2025, 06:18 PM IST Livemint

Since OpenAI's GPT-4o update debuted, social media platforms like Instagram and X have been flooded with Studio Ghibli-style images. Now, Bollywood joins the trend, reimagining iconic movie moments in this enchanting art style.

SRK and Deepika are reimagined in a stunning Studio Ghibli-style AI artwork, capturing their iconic Om Shanti Om moment. (X)

Ranbir Kapoor is reimagined in a mesmerizing Studio Ghibli-style artwork inspired by the Bollywood classic Rockstar. (X)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol get a Studio Ghibli-style makeover in this stunning artwork inspired by the Bollywood classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (X)

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal captivated audiences with their iconic film Hera Pheri. Here's a Studio Ghibli-style reimagination of their classic heist comedy. (X)

Prabhas' Baahubali enjoys a massive fan base thanks to its box office success. Now, an X user has reimagined an iconic scene from the film in stunning Studio Ghibli-style art. (X)

Bollywood meets Hayao Miyazaki when a user on X reimagines Raj and Simran's classic movie scene in a Studio Ghibli-style art. (X)

A user on X recreates Rajpal Yadav, aka Chota Pandit, from Bhool Bhulaiyaa's iconic scene. (X)

