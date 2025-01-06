Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 06 2025 15:58:56
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,710.30 -2.23%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 775.95 -1.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.50 -2.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.20 -4.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 294.20 -0.08%
Business News/ Photos / Golden Globes 2025: From Demi Moore to Selena Gomez- what the celebs sported on the Red Carpet | In pics

Golden Globes 2025: From Demi Moore to Selena Gomez- what the celebs sported on the Red Carpet | In pics

9 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2025, 11:43 PM IST Livemint
  • Golden Globe Awards 2025: The night was full of cheer for the most esteemed awards ceremony of the film industry. While Demi Moore chose a golden shimmery gown to match the glam of her award, Selena Gomez opted for a 'soft' look in a powder blue silk off-shoulder gown.
Veteran Hollywood actress Demi Moore posed in the press room with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, for ‘The Substance’. The 62-year-old actress's shimmering golden gown was adorned with Swarovski crystals. (AP)

1/9Veteran Hollywood actress Demi Moore posed in the press room with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, for ‘The Substance’. The 62-year-old actress's shimmering golden gown was adorned with Swarovski crystals. (AP)

Newly engaged Selena Gomez made a dazzling appearance in a blue silk off-shoulder Prada gown, paired with a transformable ‘Bird on A Rock’ necklace by Tiffany & Co. and her marquise solitaire engagement ring. The film ‘Emilia Perez,' which had Selena Gomez in its cast, won a Golden Globe Award in the category Best Motion Picture - musical or comedy (REUTERS)

2/9Newly engaged Selena Gomez made a dazzling appearance in a blue silk off-shoulder Prada gown, paired with a transformable ‘Bird on A Rock’ necklace by Tiffany & Co. and her marquise solitaire engagement ring. The film ‘Emilia Perez,' which had Selena Gomez in its cast, won a Golden Globe Award in the category Best Motion Picture - musical or comedy (REUTERS)

The Golden Globes awards had several icons of the Hollywood industry gracing the red carpet with their stunning looks. Melissa McCarthy was spotted in a pink frilled gown designed by Christian Siriano (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

3/9The Golden Globes awards had several icons of the Hollywood industry gracing the red carpet with their stunning looks. Melissa McCarthy was spotted in a pink frilled gown designed by Christian Siriano (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Zendaya was spotted in a structured strapless burnt-orange Louis Vuitton gown with a voluminous skirt. The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actress matched her outfit with a pair of stilettoes and a statement diamond necklace. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

4/9Zendaya was spotted in a structured strapless burnt-orange Louis Vuitton gown with a voluminous skirt. The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actress matched her outfit with a pair of stilettoes and a statement diamond necklace. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden Globes 2025 host Nikki Glaser was spotted in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble at the awards show in Los Angeles. The comedian was styled by duo Dani Charlton and Emma Rubenstein. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

5/9Golden Globes 2025 host Nikki Glaser was spotted in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble at the awards show in Los Angeles. The comedian was styled by duo Dani Charlton and Emma Rubenstein. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

From left to right: Michelle Yeoh, Emma D'arcy and Lisa Ann Walter pose for a photograph at the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

6/9From left to right: Michelle Yeoh, Emma D'arcy and Lisa Ann Walter pose for a photograph at the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

‘Hannah Montanna’ fame Miley Cyrus made a stunning fashion statement at the Golden Globes, wearing a black crisscross-style embellished Celine gown. (AFP)

7/9‘Hannah Montanna’ fame Miley Cyrus made a stunning fashion statement at the Golden Globes, wearing a black crisscross-style embellished Celine gown. (AFP)

Salma Hayek looked stunning in a chocolate brown Gucci gown featuring an embellished neckline and train, paired with a statement emerald-studded necklace and her signature grey-streaked hair. (REUTERS)

8/9Salma Hayek looked stunning in a chocolate brown Gucci gown featuring an embellished neckline and train, paired with a statement emerald-studded necklace and her signature grey-streaked hair. (REUTERS)

Ariana Grande was dolled up in a delicate pastel yellow Givenchy gown with an embellished strapless design. She paired it with a diamond choker and solitaire drop earrings (AFP)

9/9Ariana Grande was dolled up in a delicate pastel yellow Givenchy gown with an embellished strapless design. She paired it with a diamond choker and solitaire drop earrings (AFP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue