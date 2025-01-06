Golden Globes 2025: From Demi Moore to Selena Gomez- what the celebs sported on the Red Carpet | In pics 9 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2025, 11:43 PM IST Livemint Golden Globe Awards 2025: The night was full of cheer for the most esteemed awards ceremony of the film industry. While Demi Moore chose a golden shimmery gown to match the glam of her award, Selena Gomez opted for a 'soft' look in a powder blue silk off-shoulder gown. 1/9Veteran Hollywood actress Demi Moore posed in the press room with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, for ‘The Substance’. The 62-year-old actress's shimmering golden gown was adorned with Swarovski crystals. 2/9Newly engaged Selena Gomez made a dazzling appearance in a blue silk off-shoulder Prada gown, paired with a transformable ‘Bird on A Rock’ necklace by Tiffany & Co. and her marquise solitaire engagement ring. The film ‘Emilia Perez,' which had Selena Gomez in its cast, won a Golden Globe Award in the category Best Motion Picture - musical or comedy 3/9The Golden Globes awards had several icons of the Hollywood industry gracing the red carpet with their stunning looks. Melissa McCarthy was spotted in a pink frilled gown designed by Christian Siriano 4/9Zendaya was spotted in a structured strapless burnt-orange Louis Vuitton gown with a voluminous skirt. The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actress matched her outfit with a pair of stilettoes and a statement diamond necklace. 5/9Golden Globes 2025 host Nikki Glaser was spotted in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble at the awards show in Los Angeles. The comedian was styled by duo Dani Charlton and Emma Rubenstein. 6/9From left to right: Michelle Yeoh, Emma D'arcy and Lisa Ann Walter pose for a photograph at the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet 7/9‘Hannah Montanna’ fame Miley Cyrus made a stunning fashion statement at the Golden Globes, wearing a black crisscross-style embellished Celine gown. 8/9Salma Hayek looked stunning in a chocolate brown Gucci gown featuring an embellished neckline and train, paired with a statement emerald-studded necklace and her signature grey-streaked hair. 9/9Ariana Grande was dolled up in a delicate pastel yellow Givenchy gown with an embellished strapless design. She paired it with a diamond choker and solitaire drop earrings