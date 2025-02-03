Grammy 2025: From Taylor Swift's sexy red dress to Kanye West wife's 'naked appearance; check best red carpet looks

Music's brightest stars on Sunday rocked the red carpet at the Grammys, music's biggest night in their sexiest, skin-baring ensembles. While the Oscars are known for embracing a classic brand of Hollywood glamour, the Grammys are daring:

1/35Taylor Swift was dressed to impress in a sexy, sparkly red one-shoulder mini-dress. Red is the title of one of her albums, but it is also the signature color of boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs. (REUTERS)

2/35Beyonce receives the Best Country Album award for ‘Cowboy Carter’ during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

3/35Lady Gaga, who is also known for being sartorially dramatic (meat dress, anyone?), went for goth chic in a long-sleeved black corseted Vivienne Westwood gown with a full skirt and matching jet-black hair. (REUTERS)

4/35Sabrina Carpenter, who won her first Grammy in the pre-gala ceremony, wore a backless baby blue JW Anderson floor-length halter gown with a feather peplum and hem. Her blonde locks were swept into a come-hither curly up-do that conjured up images of Marilyn Monroe. (REUTERS)

5/35Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

6/35Gracie Abrams poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (REUTERS)

7/35Madison Beer poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

8/35Olivia Rodrigo slayed in a daring black halter gown with a plunging neckline and a nearly bare back, with just a few straps holding it together. (REUTERS)

9/35Singer Willow, the daughter of Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith rolled up in a bejeweled bikini and a tuxedo-style jacket. Her actor brother Jaden had a giant black castle hat encasing his head. (AP)

10/35Jennifer Lopez speaks during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

11/35Mon Laferte poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (REUTERS)

12/35FINNEAS and Billie Eilish attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Getty Images via AFP)

13/35Cardi B poses at the red carpet (REUTERS)

14/35Heidi Klum poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

15/35Miley Cyrus poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

16/35Will Smith poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (REUTERS)

17/35Paris Hilton poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Hilton lost her LA home to wildfires (REUTERS)

18/35Shakira at 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

19/35Breakout star Chappell Roan, up for multiple Grammys, is known for her theatrical style, and she did not disappoint. She hit the red carpet in a vintage look from Jean-Paul Gaultier inspired by Edgar Degas's depiction of ballet dancers.The pop singer wore a fascinator to match the bright yellow and baby blue printed gown with dramatic black bows on the shoulders. Her makeup was heavy, and her signature red curls flowed loosely down her back. Her nails were long and golden -- like the statuettes she hopes to take home. (REUTERS)

20/35Julia Fox poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

21/35Sofie SanFilippo poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

22/35Latto poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

23/35John Legend poses in the press room with the award for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella during the 67th annual Grammy Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

24/35Charli XCX, who scooped up three Grammys before the main gala began, wore a gray Gaultier gown with a corset bodice and oodles of frothy chiffon.

25/35Brent David Freaney, left, and Imogene Strauss, winners of the award for best recording package for Charli xcx's ‘BRAT’ pose in the press room during the 67th annual Grammy Awards (AP)

26/35Alejandro Abeijon, from left, Andres Story, Antonio Casas and Alberto Montenegro of Rawayana at the 67th annual Grammy Awards (AP)

27/35JT poses at the Annual Grammy Awards (REUTERS)

28/35Sean Lennon, left, Simon Hilton pose in the press room with the award for best boxed or special limited edition package for ‘Mind Games’ during the 67th annual Grammy Awards (AP)

29/35Singer Joy Villa, who has made no secret of her support for President Donald Trump with her looks over the years, wore a red baseball cap that bore a resemblance to the ubiquitous MAGA hats at his rallies. (AP)

30/35Julia Michaels arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards (AP)

31/35Dawes Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith pose in the press room during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

32/35Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (REUTERS)

33/35Troye Sivan arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards (AP)

34/35Riley Mae poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (REUTERS)