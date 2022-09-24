Gurugram comes to a standstill after heavy rainfall 7 Photos . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 01:26 PM IST Livemint Several parts of Gurugram faced severe waterloggin... moreSeveral parts of Gurugram faced severe waterlogging as the city continues to face extreme rainfall. From completely submerged vehicles to caved road, see how the city is reeling with heavy rain 1/7Even after a day of continuous rainfall, Haryana's Gurugram city came to a standstill with waterlogged roads and heavy traffic. From cars to trucks, several vehicles were stuck on roads. This car stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road was taken by the rescue team in Gurugram. (Yogendra Kumar) 2/7Pedestrians were left with the option of walking on water logged roads as several underpass subways were completely filled with water following heavy rainfall in Gurugram on Friday. (Yogendra Kumar) 3/7Besides pot holes, water logging and heavy rain led to another problem ,of caved roads for travellers. Near IFFCO Chowk, a portion of a road caved in near due to torrential rain in Gurugram on Friday. (PTI) 4/7As buses and cars were unable to ply on roads that disappeared in water in Gurugram, several commuters walked by themselves past through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road to reach their destination on Thursday. (Yogendra Kumar) 5/7The water logged roads posed several threats to the passer by. Heavy rainfall made it impossible for the two wheeler drivers to take their vehicles even to safe place in the city. This motor biker was struggling to take his bike through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after rainfall in Gurugram. (PTI) 6/7Local administration and Gurugram Police had issued warning and suggested residents to not come out of their home if not an emergency due to heavy rainfall in Friday. However, the situation remains grim on Saturday as well. (ANI) 7/7Several authorities asked their employees to work from home in the wake of red alert issued on Friday for heavy rainfall. The city may continue to experience rainfall in the coming days as well. (Yogendra Kumar)