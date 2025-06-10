Hajj 2025 concludes: A look at the spiritual journey of millions of pilgrims to Mecca| In Pics

Hajj 2025 concludes, with over 1.6 million Muslims from more than 150 countries gathering in Mecca to take part in the annual Islamic pilgrimage and offer their prayers.

1/7An aerial view captures Muslims at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 8, 2025, as the annual Hajj pilgrimage comes to a close. (AFP)

2/7Muslim pilgrims walk through water sprayed by sprinklers during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)

3/7Pilgrims reach out to touch the Kaaba, Islam's most sacred shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, marking the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)

4/7Muslims gather at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, as the annual Hajj pilgrimage comes to a close. (AFP)

5/7Muslim pilgrims perform the symbolic stoning of the devil by casting stones at pillars, the final ritual of the annual Hajj, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP)

6/7A Muslim pilgrim offers a prayer after performing the symbolic stoning of the devil, the final ritual of the annual Hajj, by casting stones at pillars in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP)