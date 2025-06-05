Hajj 2025 through the lens: Pilgrims in white robes gather in Mecca, Islam’s most sacred city

Hajj 2025 witnessed the arrival of about two million Muslims from 180 countries in Mecca. The pilgrimage is obligatory for Muslims who can afford the travel costs to Saudi Arabia from their home country.

1/9About 2 million Muslims, both men and women from 180 countries converged in the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca on 4 June for Hajj 2025 – the annual pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam. (AP)

2/9Muslim pilgrims gather for prayers around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the city of Mecca on the first day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (@HaramainInfo)

3/9During the Hajj pilgrimage, pilgrims follow a certain dress code. Men wear a seamless, shroud-like white garment that emphasises unity among believers. Women must wear loose, white dresses, exposing only their faces and hands. (@HaramainInfo)

4/9The first ritual involves walking seven times (called tawaf) around the Kaaba, the black, cube-shaped structure that is the main area for daily prayers. Muslims across the world turn towards the Kaaba while offering their Namaz. (@HaramainInfo)

5/9In Hajj 2025, women pilgrims can travel and perform the Hajj without a male guardian. Saudi Arabia has eased restrictions related to women going for pilgrimage. (AP)

6/9Hajj 2025: Due to the high temperatures on the Day of Arafah, it is required that pilgrims remain inside the camps from 10 am to 4 pm. (@HaramainInfo)

7/9Hajj pilgrims offer prayers at Mount Arafat, the hill in Saudi Arabia where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his last sermon. (https://x.com/HaramainInfo)

8/9Muslim pilgrims use their devices to recite chapters from the holy Quran from the top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (AP)