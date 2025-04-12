Hanuman Jayanti: Spiritual fervor peaks with Shobha Yatra and temple visits| In Pics

Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees gathered at temples nationwide to seek blessings from their beloved deity. Here's how India celebrates with devotion through fasting, prayers, and Shobha Yatras.

1/9Devotees offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple in Prayagraj on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Saturday, April 12. (PTI)

2/9Devotees play the 'damru' during a Shobha Yatra in Varanasi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (PTI)

3/9Artists adorned as Hindu deities join a procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Varanasi. (PTI)

4/9Devotees participate in a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Varanasi. (PTI)

5/9Crowds assemble to offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple in Prayagraj on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. (PTI)

6/9Devotees carry out rituals at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Prayagraj on Saturday. (PTI)

7/9Devotees flock to the Jakhu Temple in Shimla on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. (PTI)

8/9Devotees participate in a Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Many observe fasts, perform special pujas, and chant mantras to deepen their spiritual connection with Lord Hanuman. (PTI)