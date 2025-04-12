Explore
Business News/ Photos / Hanuman Jayanti: Spiritual fervor peaks with Shobha Yatra and temple visits| In Pics

Hanuman Jayanti: Spiritual fervor peaks with Shobha Yatra and temple visits| In Pics

9 Photos . Updated: 12 Apr 2025, 01:34 PM IST Livemint

Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees gathered at temples nationwide to seek blessings from their beloved deity. Here's how India celebrates with devotion through fasting, prayers, and Shobha Yatras.

Devotees offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple in Prayagraj on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Saturday, April 12.  (PTI)

Devotees offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple in Prayagraj on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Saturday, April 12.  (PTI)

Devotees play the 'damru' during a Shobha Yatra in Varanasi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (PTI)

Devotees play the 'damru' during a Shobha Yatra in Varanasi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (PTI)

Artists adorned as Hindu deities join a procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Varanasi. (PTI)

Artists adorned as Hindu deities join a procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Varanasi. (PTI)

Devotees participate in a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Varanasi. (PTI)

Devotees participate in a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Varanasi. (PTI)

Crowds assemble to offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple in Prayagraj on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.  (PTI)

Crowds assemble to offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple in Prayagraj on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.  (PTI)

Devotees carry out rituals at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Prayagraj on Saturday.  (PTI)

Devotees carry out rituals at the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Prayagraj on Saturday.  (PTI)

Devotees flock to the Jakhu Temple in Shimla on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. (PTI)

Devotees flock to the Jakhu Temple in Shimla on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. (PTI)

Devotees participate in a Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Many observe fasts, perform special pujas, and chant mantras to deepen their spiritual connection with Lord Hanuman. (PTI)

Devotees participate in a Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Many observe fasts, perform special pujas, and chant mantras to deepen their spiritual connection with Lord Hanuman. (PTI)

Devotees participate in a procession celebrating Hanuman Jayanti in Varanasi. (PTI)

Devotees participate in a procession celebrating Hanuman Jayanti in Varanasi. (PTI)

