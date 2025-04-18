Happy Birthday KL Rahul: A look at the early milestones that shaped his stellar cricketing career| In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2025, 11:49 AM IST

Share Via

KL Rahul has become a household name for his roles as a wicketkeeper, opener, and match-winner. As he celebrates his 33rd birthday today, let’s take a look at his remarkable cricketing journey that has led him to fame.

1/8KL Rahul, a right-handed opening batter, also keeps wickets when needed. (AP)

2/8KL Rahul, during his early career, was part of India’s squad for the 2010 Under-19 World Cup and made his first-class debut the same year. (X)

3/8KL Rahul's breakthrough came in the 2013–14 Ranji Trophy, where he scored 1033 runs. He was declared the Man of the Match in the final, leading Karnataka to victory. (X)

4/8Rahul caught attention during the 2014 IPL auction, signing with Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹ 1 crore and played mostly as a wicketkeeper-batter.

5/8Rahul scored twin centuries in the Duleep Trophy final (2014–15), leading to his Test call-up for India’s tour of Australia. (REUTERS)

6/8A strong IPL 2016 season helped Rahul secure a spot in India’s limited-overs squad. (RCB )

7/8Rahul became the first Indian to hit a century on ODI debut, achieving the feat during the 2016 Zimbabwe tour. (X)