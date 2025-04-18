Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Apr 17 2025 15:56:25
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 236.90 -4.28%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.15 0.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621.50 0.88%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,420.20 0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 797.10 3.28%
Business News/ Photos / Happy Birthday KL Rahul: A look at the early milestones that shaped his stellar cricketing career| In Pics

Happy Birthday KL Rahul: A look at the early milestones that shaped his stellar cricketing career| In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2025, 11:49 AM IST Livemint

KL Rahul has become a household name for his roles as a wicketkeeper, opener, and match-winner. As he celebrates his 33rd birthday today, let’s take a look at his remarkable cricketing journey that has led him to fame.

KL Rahul, a right-handed opening batter, also keeps wickets when needed.  (AP)

1/8KL Rahul, a right-handed opening batter, also keeps wickets when needed.  (AP)

KL Rahul, during his early career, was part of India’s squad for the 2010 Under-19 World Cup and made his first-class debut the same year. (X)

2/8KL Rahul, during his early career, was part of India’s squad for the 2010 Under-19 World Cup and made his first-class debut the same year. (X)

KL Rahul's breakthrough came in the 2013–14 Ranji Trophy, where he scored 1033 runs. He was declared the Man of the Match in the final, leading Karnataka to victory.  (X)

3/8KL Rahul's breakthrough came in the 2013–14 Ranji Trophy, where he scored 1033 runs. He was declared the Man of the Match in the final, leading Karnataka to victory.  (X)

Rahul caught attention during the 2014 IPL auction, signing with Sunrisers Hyderabad for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore and played mostly as a wicketkeeper-batter.

4/8Rahul caught attention during the 2014 IPL auction, signing with Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1 crore and played mostly as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Rahul scored twin centuries in the Duleep Trophy final (2014–15), leading to his Test call-up for India’s tour of Australia. (REUTERS)

5/8Rahul scored twin centuries in the Duleep Trophy final (2014–15), leading to his Test call-up for India’s tour of Australia. (REUTERS)

A strong IPL 2016 season helped Rahul secure a spot in India’s limited-overs squad. (RCB )

6/8A strong IPL 2016 season helped Rahul secure a spot in India’s limited-overs squad. (RCB )

Rahul became the first Indian to hit a century on ODI debut, achieving the feat during the 2016 Zimbabwe tour.  (X)

7/8Rahul became the first Indian to hit a century on ODI debut, achieving the feat during the 2016 Zimbabwe tour.  (X)

Out of 85 T20Is, he played 79 innings and scored 2265 runs at a strike rate of 139.12, with 2 centuries and 22 fifties.  (AFP)

8/8Out of 85 T20Is, he played 79 innings and scored 2265 runs at a strike rate of 139.12, with 2 centuries and 22 fifties.  (AFP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue