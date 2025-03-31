Happy Eid-ul-Fitr: Ghibli-style Eid celebrations take over the internet| In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 31 Mar 2025, 12:14 PM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, symbolising the end of the holy month of Ramadan, take on a Studio Ghibli-inspired charm as social media overflows with aesthetic images of festivities, prayers, and togetherness.

1/7Indian politician Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, expresses solidarity with Palestine with a Ghibli-style artwork posted on Eid eve. (X)

2/7Congress Party’s Ajmal Khan embraces the Eid-ul-Fitr spirit with a Ghibli-style artwork, joining the trend of AI-generated images. (X)

3/7The spirit of Eid celebrations is highlighted by delicious feasts, spreading joy and festivity in Ghibli-style. (X)

4/7A social media user shares a stunning Ghibli-style artwork reimagining Eid prayers. (X)

5/7In a Ghibli-style artwork, families come together to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr after a month of Ramadan fasting. (X)

6/7Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations bring grand feasts with loved ones—here’s how social media reimagines it in Ghibli style. (X)