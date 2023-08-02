Haryana's Nuh gripped by unrest; Curfew enforced, vehicles torched amid tensions. In Pics 10 Photos . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 11:47 AM IST Livemint Haryana witnessed violent clashes between two groups in Mewat Nuh, near Gurugram. Police said that the fight started after Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. 1/10Broken glass and debris strewn on a street as policemen patrol after communal clashes in Nuh, on Tuesday. (AP) 2/10Vehicles torched by mobs at the Nuh bus stand on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo) 3/10Gurugram: People retrieve their belongings after communal clashes, near Ambedkar Chowk at Sohna, in Gurugram district, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_01_2023_000404A) 4/10Gurugram, India-August 01, 2023: Police personnel conduct a flag march due to security reasons at Nuh near Bus Stand, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 01 August 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) 5/10Sohna: Representatives from both sides (Hindus and Muslims) attend a meeting called by the administration to maintain peace in the wake of the Nuh incident, in Sohna, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_01_2023_000225B) 6/10Gurugram: Firefighters attempt to douse fire at a shop, set ablaze by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence after Monday's attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district, at Badshahpur area in Gurugram, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_01_2023_000345B) 7/10 Nuh: People during the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', in Nuh, Monday, July 31, 2023. Stones were pelted during the procession and cars were set on fire. (PTI Photo) 8/10Gurugram: Flames rise from shops and other structures set ablaze by miscreants during fresh violence after Monday's attack on a procession in adjoining Nuh district, at Badshahpur area in Gurugram, Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_02_2023_000019B) 9/10Nuh: Damaged police vehicles, allegedly vandalized by miscreants after clashes broke out during a 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', in Nuh, Monday, July 31, 2023. (PTI Photo) 10/10A worker sweeps debris off the floor of a restaurant which was partially vandalized during Monday's violence in Sohna near Nuh in Haryana state, India, Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Deadly clashes between Hindus and Muslims began in the area Monday afternoon during a religious procession by a Hindu nationalist group forcing Indian authorities to impose a curfew and suspend Internet services. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)