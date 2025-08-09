Heartbreaking images show homes, lives buried under sludge after cloudburst in Kullu and Uttarkashi

6 Photos . Updated: 09 Aug 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Kullu and Uttarkashi are facing widespread damage after a cloudburst in Himachal and Uttarakhand triggered flash floods, leaving many civilians and soldiers missing.

1/6On Tuesday, two cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand, causing large-scale devastation. The first occurred in Dharali near Harsil in Uttarkashi district, triggering flash floods and mudslides that damaged or washed away several houses, shops, hotels, and roads. (ANI Grab )

2/6The second cloudburst hit the Sukhi Top area, which claimed at least four lives, while several people remain missing. (Princess Ilvita)

3/6The Indian Air Force is in action to rescue civilians stranded and affected by a massive cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi, on Friday. (@SpokespersonMoD X)

4/6Over 130 individuals have been rescued so far. 8–10 Indian Army soldiers stationed at a camp in the lower Harsil area were reported missing following the flash floods. (Princess Ilvita)

5/6In Kullu, a cofferdam belonging to the Malana-I Hydropower Project collapsed following sudden flash floods caused by continuous heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah, located in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, swept away a footbridge and three temporary shops, including a liquor outlet. (PTI)