Heartbreaking images show homes, lives buried under sludge after cloudburst in Kullu and Uttarkashi

Heartbreaking images show homes, lives buried under sludge after cloudburst in Kullu and Uttarkashi

6 Photos . Updated: 09 Aug 2025, 10:39 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Kullu and Uttarkashi are facing widespread damage after a cloudburst in Himachal and Uttarakhand triggered flash floods, leaving many civilians and soldiers missing.

On Tuesday, two cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand, causing large-scale devastation. The first occurred in Dharali near Harsil in Uttarkashi district, triggering flash floods and mudslides that damaged or washed away several houses, shops, hotels, and roads. (ANI Grab )

1/6On Tuesday, two cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand, causing large-scale devastation. The first occurred in Dharali near Harsil in Uttarkashi district, triggering flash floods and mudslides that damaged or washed away several houses, shops, hotels, and roads. (ANI Grab )

The second cloudburst hit the Sukhi Top area, which claimed at least four lives, while several people remain missing.  (Princess Ilvita)

2/6The second cloudburst hit the Sukhi Top area, which claimed at least four lives, while several people remain missing.  (Princess Ilvita)

The Indian Air Force is in action to rescue civilians stranded and affected by a massive cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi, on Friday. (@SpokespersonMoD X)

3/6The Indian Air Force is in action to rescue civilians stranded and affected by a massive cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi, on Friday. (@SpokespersonMoD X)

Over 130 individuals have been rescued so far. 8–10 Indian Army soldiers stationed at a camp in the lower Harsil area were reported missing following the flash floods. (Princess Ilvita)

4/6Over 130 individuals have been rescued so far. 8–10 Indian Army soldiers stationed at a camp in the lower Harsil area were reported missing following the flash floods. (Princess Ilvita)

In Kullu, a cofferdam belonging to the Malana-I Hydropower Project collapsed following sudden flash floods caused by continuous heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah, located in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, swept away a footbridge and three temporary shops, including a liquor outlet.  (PTI)

5/6In Kullu, a cofferdam belonging to the Malana-I Hydropower Project collapsed following sudden flash floods caused by continuous heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah, located in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, swept away a footbridge and three temporary shops, including a liquor outlet.  (PTI)

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning in the Tosh area of Manikaran. However, no casualties were reported.  (PTI)

6/6The incident occurred early Tuesday morning in the Tosh area of Manikaran. However, no casualties were reported.  (PTI)

