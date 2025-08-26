Heavy rain, landslides ravage Jammu; Vaishno Devi yatra halted; Tawi River in spate | See pics

26 Aug 2025

At least 9 people, including 5 Vaishno Devi pilgrims, died on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered a landslide on the route to the holy shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. Eighteen trains connecting Katra, Udhampur and Jammu have been cancelled. All schools across Jammu will remain closed until 27 August.

1/16People stand near Tawi River in spate amid rainfall in Jammu on Tuesday. The river has crossed the 20-ft danger mark in Udhampur district, officials said. (PTI Photo) (HT_PRINT)

2/16A bridge collapsed on the Bhagwati Nagar side of Jammu as heavy rainfall continued to pound the region on Tuesday. (HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)

3/16A house that was damaged due to a flash flood in Tawi River on the outskirts of Jammu city. Overnight rain across the region has led to a rise in water level on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (HT_PRINT)

4/16A portion of a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway was damaged due to overflowing of the Sahar Khad nallah following heavy rainfall in Kathua on Sunday. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

5/16Tawi River flows in spate following heavy rainfall in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

6/16Water flows down the overflowing Tawi River following heavy rain in Jammu, on Tuesday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta (REUTERS)

7/16Har ki Pauri Temple was partially submerged following heavy rainfall in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

8/16Water from the overflowing Tawi River floods a temple of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, following heavy rain in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta (REUTERS)

9/16Police personnel prepare to evacuate people from near Tawi River following heavy rainfall, in Jammu, on Monday. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

10/16Jammu: Structures partially submerged following heavy rainfall, in Jammu. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

11/16A swelling Tawi River following heavy rains in Jammu, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) (AP)

12/16Structures partially submerged following heavy rainfall, in Jammu, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

13/16A portion of a bridge was damaged following heavy rainfall, in Jammu on Monday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

14/16Portion of a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway after getting damaged due to overflowing of Sahar Khad nallah following heavy rains, (PTI Photo) (PTI)

15/16Tawi River flows in spate following heavy rainfall, in Jammu, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)