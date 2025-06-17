Heavy rains lash Mumbai as southwest monsoon arrival disrupts daily life

Updated: 17 Jun 2025, 09:50 AM IST

The arrival of the southwest monsoon leaves large parts of Mumbai waterlogged, with torrential rains severely disrupting daily life across the city.

1/6Heavy rainfall lashed Thane city on Monday, leading to waterlogging near Vandana Cinema. (Praful Gangurde)

2/6A schoolboy braves the rain while crossing a road in Mumbai, getting drenched in the season’s first heavy downpour. Thane city also witnessed its first significant showers on Monday. (Praful Gangurde)

3/6Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city, leading to waterlogging on the Panchpakhadi Service Road. (Praful Gangurde)

4/6People walk with umbrellas as rains continue to pour over Mumbai city on Monday. (PTI)

5/6Commuters in raincoats and carrying umbrellas make their way across a road amid steady rainfall in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI)