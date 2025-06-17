Heavy rains lash Mumbai as southwest monsoon arrival disrupts daily life 6 Photos . Updated: 17 Jun 2025, 09:50 AM IST Livemint The arrival of the southwest monsoon leaves large parts of Mumbai waterlogged, with torrential rains severely disrupting daily life across the city. 1/6Heavy rainfall lashed Thane city on Monday, leading to waterlogging near Vandana Cinema. (Praful Gangurde) 2/6A schoolboy braves the rain while crossing a road in Mumbai, getting drenched in the season’s first heavy downpour. Thane city also witnessed its first significant showers on Monday. (Praful Gangurde) 3/6Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city, leading to waterlogging on the Panchpakhadi Service Road. (Praful Gangurde) 4/6People walk with umbrellas as rains continue to pour over Mumbai city on Monday. (PTI) 5/6Commuters in raincoats and carrying umbrellas make their way across a road amid steady rainfall in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI) 6/6Women in raincoats walk through the rain-soaked streets of Mumbai on Monday. Between 8 a.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, Colaba and Santacruz recorded 100.4 mm and 86 mm of rainfall, respectively. (PTI)