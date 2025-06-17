Explore
Business News/ Photos / Heavy rains lash Mumbai as southwest monsoon arrival disrupts daily life

Heavy rains lash Mumbai as southwest monsoon arrival disrupts daily life

6 Photos . Updated: 17 Jun 2025, 09:50 AM IST Livemint

The arrival of the southwest monsoon leaves large parts of Mumbai waterlogged, with torrential rains severely disrupting daily life across the city.

Heavy rainfall lashed Thane city on Monday, leading to waterlogging near Vandana Cinema. (Praful Gangurde)

1/6Heavy rainfall lashed Thane city on Monday, leading to waterlogging near Vandana Cinema. (Praful Gangurde)

A schoolboy braves the rain while crossing a road in Mumbai, getting drenched in the season’s first heavy downpour. Thane city also witnessed its first significant showers on Monday. (Praful Gangurde)

2/6A schoolboy braves the rain while crossing a road in Mumbai, getting drenched in the season’s first heavy downpour. Thane city also witnessed its first significant showers on Monday. (Praful Gangurde)

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city, leading to waterlogging on the Panchpakhadi Service Road. (Praful Gangurde)

3/6Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city, leading to waterlogging on the Panchpakhadi Service Road. (Praful Gangurde)

People walk with umbrellas as rains continue to pour over Mumbai city on Monday. (PTI)

4/6People walk with umbrellas as rains continue to pour over Mumbai city on Monday. (PTI)

Commuters in raincoats and carrying umbrellas make their way across a road amid steady rainfall in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI)

5/6Commuters in raincoats and carrying umbrellas make their way across a road amid steady rainfall in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI)

Women in raincoats walk through the rain-soaked streets of Mumbai on Monday. Between 8 a.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, Colaba and Santacruz recorded 100.4 mm and 86 mm of rainfall, respectively. (PTI)

6/6Women in raincoats walk through the rain-soaked streets of Mumbai on Monday. Between 8 a.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, Colaba and Santacruz recorded 100.4 mm and 86 mm of rainfall, respectively. (PTI)

