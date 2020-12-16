Hennessey Venom F5 hyper car claims to be the fastest road car on earth. 5 Facts

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 12:18 PM IST

Share Via

The Venom F5 has front fenders arched in a wolf sn... moreThe Venom F5 has front fenders arched in a wolf snarl and a rear roofline ribbed like the back of some ancient reptile. The sides of its body are chiseled back to skeletal proportions; the quad cluster of rear tailpipes looks as if it might as well spew fire. It comes with a 6.6-liter twin-turbo 1,817-horsepower V8 engine and a featherlight weight of 2,998 pounds.