Hennessey Venom F5 hyper car claims to be the fastest road car on earth. 5 Facts

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 12:18 PM IST Staff Writer

The Venom F5 has front fenders arched in a wolf sn... more

1/5And with an anticipated top speed of 311 mph (500.5 km/h), it could set a new record as the world’s fastest car. (Hennessey Venom)
2/5The $2.1 million coupe is considerably faster than the Hennessey Venom GT that set a 270.49 mph world record in 2014 and faster still than the Bugatti Chiron prototype, the current record holder at 304.77 mph; the fastest production car right now is the Koenigsegg Agera RS at 277.87 mph). (Hennessey Venom)
3/5But the top speed is a byproduct of engineering, not the goal, says builder John Hennessey. He even tends to downplay the speed-record angle; only a third of his customers buy the handmade car for that title, he says. (Hennessey Venom)
4/5Unlike some hypercars, which with their tin-body feel and lack of creature comforts can be uncomfortably stiff, hot, and loud, the Hennessey car is designed for all types of driving, not just high speeds. It’s a decathlete, he says, not just a sprinter. (Hennessey Venom)
5/5In the meantime, Hennessey is busy building the Venom F5, with eight slated for deliveries in 2021 and a total of 24 to be made. More than half have been sold. (Hennessey Venom)
